Irishman shot by police in Malta

An Irishman has been shot dead by police in Malta.

Local media have reported that the man was shot along the shoreline in St Julian’s in the early hours of Sunday, after they negotiated with him for three hours.

A woman, named locally as Nicolette Ghirxi, was found dead in an apartment by police.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement it was aware of the case and was providing consular assistance.

“As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of individual cases,” it said.

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, who is from Malta, said “Nicolette Ghirxi should be alive today”.

“Instead, Malta must bury another daughter,” she said on Facebook

“Our grief must turn into action. Our anger must fuel change. The epidemic of violence against women cannot go on.

“Not one more. Be their voice.”

The Irish embassy in Malta and An Garda Siochana have been contacted for comment.