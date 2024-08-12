In Pictures: UK tries to keep cool as heat warning issued on year’s hottest day

People sought out water and shade as they tried to keep cool during what has been declared the hottest day of the year for the UK so far.

There was a sharp peak of heat and humidity on Monday, with temperatures soaring as high as 34.8C in Cambridge and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issuing several yellow heat health warnings for parts of England.

Temperatures are expected return to average levels on Tuesday, according to the Met Office, which also issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms on Monday for northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Beachgoers enjoy the weather at Southend-on-Sea in Essex (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Bonobo apes sucked on ice blocks at Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire (Jacob King/PA)

On a particularly tough day for commuters, a man in London uses a fan on the Tube’s Piccadilly Line (James Manning/PA)

Swimmers in the Sky Pool, a transparent swimming pool 35 metres above ground between two apartment buildings, in south-west London (James Manning/PA)

Paddleboarding at Clevedon Marine Lake in Clevedon, Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

Staying hydrated is especially important during hot temperatures (James Manning/PA)

These people on the river Avon in Warwick sought out water in another way (Jacob King/PA)

Staff at Warwick Boats prepare and clean pedalos during their busiest time of the year (Jacob King/PA)

People enjoy the warm weather in Granary Square, London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Hand fans are the hottest new accessory in these temperatures (James Manning/PA)

Seeking shade is another important way of enjoying the hot weather safely (Jordan Pettitt/PA)