DIY SOS star Nick Knowles joins Strictly line-up

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles has been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2024.

Knowles was rumoured to be joining the BBC One competition, which has been mired in controversy because of complaints from former contestants.

He was revealed on the BBC’s The One Show on Monday.

Knowles, who was the 13th celebrity named, said: “I’m so, so excited to be doing Strictly this year. People may be more used to me getting stuck in on a building site or travelling the world, but dancing live on TV will be a whole new adventure.

“I’ve spent my whole life learning new skills and I’ve never been afraid of a challenge – there’s life in the old dog yet to take on one more big one – being taught how to dance! I’ll give it my everything … and try not to embarrass my kids of course.”

The 61-year-old has had a long career at the BBC and is known for long-running renovation programme DIY SOS and former gameshows Who Dares Wins, which ended in 2019, Break The Safe and 5-Star Family Reunion.

He has also took part in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018, and hosted travel programmes including the The Mighty Mississippi With Nick Knowles on Channel 5.

Outside presenting, he co-wrote 2016 action comedy Golden Years, and released his debut album Every Kind Of People – comprising covers of some of his favourite songs – in 2017.

Morning Live doctor Punam Krishan, Gladiator and Olympian Montell Douglas, EastEnders’ Jamie Borthwick, Olympian Tom Dean, singer Shayne Ward and Miranda actress Sarah Hadland are all taking part in the latest series.

The show will also welcome its first blind contestant, in comedian Chris McCausland, who will compete alongside JLS star JB Gill, Go Compare opera singer Wynne Evans, singer Toyah Willcox, Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri and reality TV star Pete Wicks.

The results of an investigation, launched by the BBC following allegations made about former Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice by ex-participant Amanda Abbington, has not yet been published.

Pernice denies the allegations.

On July 16, the BBC said it would introduce new welfare measures, including a chaperone who will be present “at all times” during rehearsals.

Fellow dancer Graziano Di Prima left the show.

He told the Daily Mail at the weekend that he “wasn’t meaning to kick” his 2023 dance partner Zara McDermott and did not know from where the Love Island star’s allegations had come from.