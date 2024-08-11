Two migrants die in Channel in attempted small boat crossing

Two migrants have died as they tried to cross the English Channel and reach the UK in a small boat.

A Government spokesperson confirmed that two people had died in the “tragic incident”.

Others who were rescued from the boat have been returned to France on French vessels, the PA news agency understands.

French authorities are understood to be leading an investigation into the deaths.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We can confirm there has been a tragic incident in the Channel involving a small boat in French waters which has resulted in the loss of two lives.

“This latest tragedy underlines the terrible dangers of small boat crossings and we continue to do everything we can to prevent callous criminals exploiting vulnerable people.

“Our thoughts are with those affected.”

More than 17,000 people have crossed the Channel this year so far, according to provisional Home Office figures.