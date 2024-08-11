Ten officers injured as fireworks, petrol bombs thrown during disorder in Derry

Ten officers were injured during disorder in Londonderry on Saturday, police said.

PSNI said fireworks, petrol bombs and other missiles were used to attack police.

Derry City & Strabane Superintendent William Calderwood said one person has been arrested.

“The scenes we witnessed were disgusting, and I want to commend our officers for their professionalism,” he said.

“These were difficult conditions for officers from across numerous departments. To see our officers injured as a result of this violence is appalling. It is completely unacceptable.

“To date one arrest has been made, but we can reassure you a robust investigation is underway to bring all those responsible for this violence to justice.”

Mr Calderwood called the scenes of disorder “disgraceful and senseless”.

“I want to make it clear this violence involved individuals who were intent on attacking police, and who exploited an increased police presence in the city yesterday to do just that,” he said.

“We know from the work our officers do on a daily basis that last night’s disgraceful and senseless violence will have provoked anger in the local community and wider area.

“The public can be reassured you will see our officers on duty today, continuing to work with communities, and working to keep people safe.”

It comes after thousands of people took to the streets of Belfast on Saturday in an anti-racism demonstration.

Demonstrators take part in a United Against Racism rally in Belfast (PA)

Separately, a petrol bomb was thrown at a mosque in Co Down in the early hours of Saturday, in an incident described by police as racially motivated.

The mosque in Newtownards was attacked at around 1am, with graffiti sprayed on the front door and walls of the building in Greenwell Street.

Police said the petrol bomb did not ignite.

Several protests in Belfast city passed without incident on Friday evening, but police said officers are investigating a number of reports of damage to property and vehicles.

Cars were set alight in Tavanagh Street and Sandhurst Gardens and police said the incidents were being treated as racially motivated hate crimes.

The rear door of a restaurant in Ormeau Road was also kicked, with racial slurs shouted at the workers inside.

Five people were arrested on Friday.