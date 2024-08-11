Sir Mick Jagger and Jimmy Fallon among stars taking in last of 2024 Olympics

Sir Mick Jagger and Jimmy Fallon are among the stars who have been soaking in the last of the 2024 Olympic action.

The Rolling Stones frontman posted a photo to Instagram on Sunday of him posing beside talk show host Fallon and French swimmer Leon Marchand, who has picked up four gold medals in Paris.

Alongside the post, Sir Mick wrote: “What a great Olympic Games! At the track and field with @leon.marchand31 and @jimmyfallon.”

Fallon shared the same photo, captioning it: “Paint it GOLD. @MickJagger #ParisOlympics #JimmyInParis.”

The TV star announced earlier this year that he would be hosting the closing ceremony for NBC’s coverage of the Olympics in a clip shared to social media.

He captioned the post at the time “So…. roommates?” and tagged the French President Emmanuel Macron.

On Saturday, Fallon and Macron shared a selfie of them together in an Olympic arena in a joint post to Instagram, with the French president writing: “Roommates? Best mates!”

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will come to an end on Sunday evening with a grand closing ceremony.

It will take place in the Stade de France from 8pm BST and promises “a moment of tolerance, sharing and communion”.

The show will be a star-studded occasion as US musicians Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Snoop Dogg are due to perform as Paris passes the Olympic torch to 2028 hosts Los Angeles.

The opening ceremony saw Lady Gaga sing in French and the return of Celine Dion to the performing stage amid her battle with stiff person syndrome (SPS).

Paris will now turn its focus to the Paralympics, which will start later this month.