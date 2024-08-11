Attack on police officers during Londonderry disorder widely condemned

An attack on police officers during disorder in Londonderry has been widely condemned.

Ten police officers were injured and one person was arrested on Saturday night, according to the PSNI.

Fireworks, petrol bombs and other missiles were thrown by youths at police lines in Nailors Row in the city.

The attacks came after the annual Apprentice Boys Relief of Derry parade, which marks the anniversary of the ending of the Siege of Derry in 1689.

The parade passed without incident.

The PSNI said it had been liaising with community representatives to prevent further escalation of disorder.

Secretary of State Hilary Benn condemned the attack on police.

Mr Benn posted on X: “I’m appalled at the attacks on police in Derry/Londonderry last night.

“My thanks to the PSNI for working to keep people safe and our thoughts are with the officers who were injured.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood posted on X: “This is disgusting. And putting children in this position is nothing short of child abuse.

“Derry, resolutely, opposes this senseless violence.”

Dozens of youths were involved in the disorder, which Derry City & Strabane Superintendent William Calderwood described as “disgusting and senseless”.

“I want to commend our officers for their professionalism,” he said.

“These were difficult conditions for officers from across numerous departments. To see our officers injured as a result of this violence is appalling. It is completely unacceptable.

“To date, one arrest has been made, but we can reassure you a robust investigation is under way to bring all those responsible for this violence to justice.”