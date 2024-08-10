What the papers say – August 10

The King has praised Britain’s community spirit in the wake of rioting, which has dominated headlines this Saturday.

The Daily Express and The Times lead on Charles’s praise for the British public in response to community unrest.

The Daily Telegraph leads on the King calling for further unity.

The Daily Mail and the Daily Mirror both report on the BBC demanding Huw Edwards hand back £200,000 worth of pay.

The i Weekend splashes on Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who is considering a fuel duty hike in the next budget.

The Financial Times leads on the sale of British financial services company Hargreaves Lansdown in a £5.4 billion takeover by private equity suitors that will give hundreds of millions of pounds to its billionaire founder.

The Guardian writes that vice-chancellors of British universities fear weaker educational institutions will need bailouts to avert financial failure thanks to fewer students and higher costs.

The Daily Star splashes on Brits who are stealing more stationary from their employers as the cost-of-living crisis impacts their hip pockets.