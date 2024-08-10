Suspected rioters continue to appear in court as police pursue online offenders

Suspected rioters are continuing to appear in court on Saturday, as online influencers who “stoked the flames of hatred and division and incited violence” were being pursued by specialist officers.

More than 700 people have now been arrested over rioting, according to the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), of whom more than 300 have been charged.

The disorder began in the wake of the deaths of three young girls in Southport on July 29.

Among those in court on Saturday is childminder Lucy Connolly, 41, the partner of Conservative West Northamptonshire councillor Raymond Connolly, who has been charged with publishing written material to stir up racial hatred on social media.

People who have appeared in court after violent disorder during protests in parts of the UK (Police/CPS)

She will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court via video link.

Merseyside Police said two more people have been charged after the violent disorder in Southport and Liverpool.

Andrew McIntyre, 39, from Cousins Lane, Rufford, has been charged with encouraging an offence of murder; encouraging an either way offence namely violent disorder and possession of a bladed article.

He is due to appear at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Police also said a 16-year-old from Stockbridge Village has been charged with violent disorder, two counts of burglary at non-residential properties, criminal damage to a police vehicle amounting to £5,000, and assault of an emergency worker in Liverpool city centre.

He will appear at Merseyside Youth Remand Court on Saturday.

A third person, Christopher Lally, 38, from Egerton Street, New Brighton, was charged with the section 5 public order offence of using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress while on The Strand on Saturday August 3.

He has been conditionally bailed to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on September 2 at 9.45am.

Merseyside Police said it brings the total number of people charged in connection with recent disorder in Southport and Liverpool to 25.

Eight people, including a 13-year-old boy, were due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Saturday charged with violent disorder offences.

Adam Turner, 38, from Birmingham, was charged with violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker after disorder in Solihull on Sunday, August 4.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said a glass was thrown at an officer in Damson Lane as they responded to a large gathering in the area, although nobody was injured.

Anti-racism protesters demonstrate in Newcastle (PA)

Turner was remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

It comes as the NPCC said specialist officers have been tasked with pursuing suspected online offenders and so-called influencers, who they say are responsible for “spreading hate and inciting violence on a large scale”.

Across the country, teams are investigating “hundreds of leads”.

The NPCC’s serious and organised crime team is working with Counter Terrorism Policing and other national agencies to review content across a range of social media sites and platforms.

Online content will be assessed by a senior investigator to determine if it meets the criminal threshold and offenders will then be identified, arrested and charged.

Chief Constable Chris Haward, the NPCC lead for serious and organised crime, said inciting violence and encouraging mass disorder are “incredibly serious offences”.

He went on: “But this abhorrent activity didn’t happen by itself. Large crowds and gatherings didn’t mobilise spontaneously.

“It was the result of dozens of so-called influencers, exploiting the outpouring of grief from the tragic loss of three young girls in Southport.

“They knowingly spread misinformation, stoked the flames of hatred and division and incited violence from the comfort of their own homes, causing chaos on other people’s doorsteps.”

He said specialist officers are monitoring content and “working at pace” to identify offenders, adding: “Online crimes have real world consequences and you will be dealt with in the same way as those physically present and inflicting the violence.”

Northumbria Police implemented a number of extra legal powers on Saturday amid protest activity in the region, including in Newcastle.

Officers have enhanced stop-and-search capabilities for people and vehicles in the hunt for weapons, and will have the authority to remove items used to conceal identity, such as face coverings.

They have the power to impose directions on anyone organising or taking part in an assembly where there is a reasonable belief that it may result in serious public disorder, serious damage to property, or serious disruption to the life of the community.

Officers will also have the power to disperse anyone in a certain area if they believe their behaviour contributed to or is likely to contribute to people being harassed, alarmed, or distressed or the occurrence of crime and disorder.

Meanwhile, a “significant police operation” is planned in Yeovil, Somerset, over the weekend, with authorisation given for additional powers to ensure peaceful protests, while Merseyside Police has enhanced powers to stop and search individuals in Liverpool city centre.

The King has called for unity and praised the “community spirit” that countered the riots over the last week.

Charles also offered his “heartfelt thanks” to the police for restoring order, as they continue to remain on high alert for further disorder amid the start of the new football season.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had an audience with the King via a phone call on Friday, Buckingham Palace said.

Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, chairman of the NPCC, and UK Gold Commander Ben Harrington, Chief Constable of Essex Police, held a separate joint call with the King.