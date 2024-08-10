Starmer scraps family holiday as Government focuses on response to riots

Sir Keir Starmer has cancelled his holiday plans as the Government continues to focus on its response to days of unrest.

The Prime Minister had been expected to set off on a summer break to Europe this weekend with his family.

But he will work from Number 10 and Chequers this weekend and next week, the PA news agency understands.

On Friday, Sir Keir reiterated that police should remain on “high alert” this weekend.

He told broadcasters a ramped-up police response after days of disorder and swiftly moving cases through the courts had had an impact, but his message was to stay on “high alert” to “make sure our communities are safe and secure and feel safe and secure”.

More people appeared in court on Saturday over the recent protests as anti-racism demonstrators gathered in cities including Belfast and Edinburgh.

Thousands of anti-racism protesters also gathered outside Reform UK’s headquarters in London.