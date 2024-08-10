Parents of Southport victim say older daughter witnessed and escaped the attack

The heartbroken parents of a “precious” six-year-old girl killed in the Southport attack have said that their older daughter saw and escaped the stabbing.

Bebe King was killed alongside Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, during a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class at the Hart Space on Monday July 29.

Bebe’s parents paid tribute to their daughter on Saturday, saying she “was full of joy, light, and love” and will remain in their hearts as a “sweet, kind, and spirited girl”.

Lauren and Ben King also said that Bebe’s older sister, Genie, nine, witnessed the attack and managed to escape, praising her “incredible strength and courage”.

They said the “outpouring of love” from people has been a “source of comfort” and they were “overwhelmed” by the “kindness and compassion” shown to their family.

Mr and Mrs King mentioned tributes such as pink lights, bows, balloons, cards and candles left in Sefton and Liverpool in Bebe’s memory.

They said Bebe, with Elsie and Alice, were “taken in an unimaginable act of violence that has left our hearts broken beyond repair”.

Ben, Lauren, Bebe and Genie King (bottom right) in a family photo (Handout/PA)

The couple also said that their thoughts were with everyone involved in the tragedy, sending their love and hope to children who saw what happened.

They praised the “care and professionalism” of emergency workers, and thanked people who have “shown us such love”.

The statement added: “Our hearts are broken, but we find some comfort in knowing that Bebe was so deeply loved by all who knew her.

“She will forever be our shimmering star, and we will carry her with us in everything we do.”

Axel Rudakubana has been charged with three counts of murder (Elizabeth Cook/PA

Axel Rudakubana, 18, has been charged with the murder of the three girls in Merseyside.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of yoga class instructor Leanne Lucas, businessman John Hayes, and eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and possession of a kitchen knife with a curved blade.

The incident sparked nationwide disorder. The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said 779 people have been arrested over rioting, of whom 349 were charged.

Suspected rioters were continuing to appear in court on Saturday, while police forces were braced for further protests.

The NPCC said specialist officers have been tasked with pursuing suspected online offenders and so-called influencers, who they say are responsible for “spreading hate and inciting violence on a large scale”.

Across the country, teams are investigating “hundreds of leads”.

The NPCC’s serious and organised crime team is working with Counter Terrorism Policing and other national agencies to review content across a range of social media sites and platforms.

Chief Constable Chris Haward, the NPCC lead for serious and organised crime, said: “This abhorrent activity didn’t happen by itself. Large crowds and gatherings didn’t mobilise spontaneously.

“It was the result of dozens of so-called influencers, exploiting the outpouring of grief from the tragic loss of three young girls in Southport.

“They knowingly spread misinformation, stoked the flames of hatred and division and incited violence from the comfort of their own homes, causing chaos on other people’s doorsteps.”

The King has called for unity and praised the “community spirit” that countered the riots over the last week.

Charles also offered his “heartfelt thanks” to the police for restoring order, as they continue to remain on high alert for further disorder at the start of the new football season.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had an audience with the King via a phone call on Friday, Buckingham Palace said.

Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, chairman of the NPCC, and UK Gold Commander Ben Harrington, Chief Constable of Essex Police, held a separate joint call with the King.