Don’t describe me as a role model for mothers, says cyclist Elinor Barker

Welsh track cyclist Elinor Barker has said she does not want to be seen as a role model for other mothers. after winning a bronze medal in Paris.

Barker, who gave birth to her son Nico in 2022, made a remarkable return to the top of the sport after finding out she was pregnant during the Tokyo Olympics.

The news, which she discovered the same day she won Olympic silver in the women’s team pursuit in Tokyo, meant she was left out of the GB quartet for their final against Germany after racing in the heats.

However, watched by Nico in the Paris velodrome, Barker returned to the podium alongside Jessica Roberts, Anna Morris and Josie Knight as part of the GB quartet that beat Italy in the women’s team pursuit on Wednesday.

Jessica Roberts, Elinor Barker, Josie Knight and Anna Morris won bronze (David Davies/PA)

Barker, 29, now has a complete set of Olympic medals, having won gold in Rio in 2016 and silver in Tokyo five years later.

Despite her comeback, she said she does not want her achievement to be seen as a “fairy tale” success story.

She said: “I feel quite strongly about trying to avoid that kind of narrative, of ‘I did it so you can do it too’, because as a parent, but as a mother in particular, it’s strangely competitive.

“From the moment that you’re pregnant, your bump size is compared, how you bounce back is compared. Everything is comparison.

“Whether you decide to sleep train or not, whether you breastfeed or not, it’s just kind of endless.

Elinor Barker, Josie Knight, Anna Morris and Jessica Roberts during the women’s team pursuit (David Davies/PA)

“I think of all the mums that I know, and they’re not short of inspiration of what they could do if they had the opportunities, but what they need first is sleep and time to themselves.

“I think the last thing I want to do is add on top of that ‘I did it so you should be able to do it too’, because I know that I’m in an insanely privileged position, that I’ve got a huge amount of help from my partner, my family, and we’ve got the money to pay for childcare when we need it.

“It’s not the fairy tale headline saying ‘I’m doing it for mums, I want to show you what you can do’.

“I think they know what they can do, they just need the resources.”

Asked what the “secret” was of three of Team GB’s quartet being Welsh, Barker joked: “Welsh ladies galore? Llanishen High School galore.

“I think three out of six of the women’s endurance team are from the school, so shout out to Llanishen’s PE department for doing something right.”