Boardmasters: Seven attendees discharged after being treated for minor injuries

Boardmasters festival has said seven attendees have been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for “minor injuries”.

The festival-goers were injured during a “crowd collapse” on Friday night at The Point, a DJ stage at the music event being held in Newquay in Cornwall.

On Saturday, the festival provided an update on those affected and said the stage had now reopened following a “multi-agency review”.

In a statement shared on social media, the festival said: “Following a crowd collapse at The Point last night seven attendees were transferred to hospital nearby for precautionary examination after presenting to our medical team.

“They have been treated for minor injuries and have all since been discharged.”

It added that the festival has since “undertaken a multi-agency review and The Point stage has re-opened this afternoon”.

The festival also flagged the support it has available including its welfare teams which it said are “available 24 hours a day for any festivalgoers who would like a chat or support”.

It also noted that concerned parents could reach out to them through their website.

On Friday, festival organisers announced that the planned set by DJ and producer Sammy Virji was cancelled and The Point stage was “closed to allow onsite teams to respond to an incident in the audience”.

The statement added: “No serious injuries have been reported and the pit and medical teams immediately assisted those involved. Safety is our number one priority and we thank Sammy and our audience for their understanding.

“All other stages have been unaffected and performances continue as planned.”

In an Instagram post, DJ Sammy Virji said he was “gutted” about his set being cancelled but “safety should always come first”.

Devon and Cornwall Police also confirmed they had been notified of a crowd surge at the festival which “left a small number of attendees injured”.

The force said in a statement: “This is an isolated incident and the festival continues.”