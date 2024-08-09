What the papers say – August 9

Fallout from the unrest that engulfed towns and cities across the country continues to dominate Friday’s front pages.

The Daily Telegraph leads on comments from London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who says the week of violence left him feeling sad and heartbroken.

According to The Guardian, Mr Khan is calling for changes to the Online Safety Act to better deal with the spread of misinformation in the wake of the riots.

The Daily Express reports that a Labour councillor has been arrested after allegedly calling for the throats of anti-immigration protesters to be cut. He was also suspended by the party.

The Daily Mail leads on prison terms handed down to protesters with 17 people convicted on Thursday.

The Daily Mirror splashes on a foiled terror plot that forced the cancellation of Taylor Swift’s Vienna concert, with the Metro reporting British police are on high alert ahead of her upcoming Wembley shows.

The i says ministers will be asked to find ways to make major savings in coming months as part of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ budget.

British immigration levels have fallen “significantly” with curbs on visas leading to a sharp decline in foreign workers and students applying to move to the UK, The Times reports.

The Financial Times reports Google and Meta struck a secret deal to target advertisements for Instagram to teenagers on YouTube, which skirted the online search company’s rules using an “unknown loophole”.

Lastly, the Daily Star says one in five men refuse to go shirtless at the beach because of their “wolf-like hairy backs, big moobs and fat guts”.