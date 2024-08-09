Swinney tells social media giants to take ‘immediate action’ on disinformation

Scotland’s First Minister has told social media giants “immediate action” must be taken to crack down on disinformation and racism following concerns it has exacerbated tensions in other parts of the country.

In a letter to X, TikTok, and Meta – which owns Facebook and Instagram – John Swinney said police chiefs in Scotland have raised concern at the length of time it takes for technology companies to remove “problematic” posts.

Mr Swinney met with Police Scotland and faith leaders earlier this week amid fears the disorder witnessed in England and Northern Ireland could take place in Scotland.

There have been no far-right demonstrations, or counter protests, in Scotland as yet, though anti-racism protests are planned in a number of Scottish cities on Saturday and one in Paisley on Friday.

The First Minister told social media bosses: “It is clear to me that social media platforms have a duty to take action to ensure that individuals in our society are not subjected to hate and threatening behaviour, and that communities are protected from violent disorder.”

He added: “Everyone has a role in stopping the spread of misinformation. You and your platform have a specific responsibility to do so.”

The social media giants have been told to set out how they are combating racist and hateful speech spread across the platforms, with Mr Swinney adding: “Given the seriousness of the situation, action needs to be immediate and decisive.”

Pressure has been growing on social media giants in recent days, with former Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf describing X, formerly Twitter, owner Elon Musk as “one of the most dangerous men” on the planet at a talk in Edinburgh on Thursday.

Digital Ofcom watchdogs also wrote to social media bosses to remind them of their obligation to remove dangerous communication.