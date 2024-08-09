‘Significant visible policing operation’ across Northern Ireland – PSNI

A “significant visible policing operation” will be in place across Northern Ireland ahead of a further anti-immigration protest and counter demonstration.

The protests are set to take place in Belfast city centre on Friday evening.

Queen’s University has closed its campus and a number of businesses have closed their offices as a precaution following violent scenes at an anti-immigration protest last Saturday.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable speaks to media at PSNI headquarters in east Belfast on Friday afternoon (Rebecca Black/PA)

There has been further disorder across Belfast during evenings since then, and 10 police officers injured.

Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said the police are expecting a very busy weekend across Northern Ireland with a risk of spontaneous protest as well as scheduled events such as the Apprentice Boys of Derry parade in Londonderry and the West Belfast Festival.

She also said that from today “officers may have additional powers to stop and search or require the removal of face coverings”.

PSNI officers man road blocks in Belfast following an anti-Islamic protest outside Belfast City Hall (PA)

“We will have a significant visible policing operation in place across Northern Ireland to ensure that everyone is kept safe,” she told media at a press conference at PSNI headquarters in east Belfast.

“We will be supporting the right to peaceful protest that is lawful, but this does not extend into intimidation, harassment or disorder.

“I encourage anyone who is planning to engage in protest to do so peacefully and within the law, and to engage with the police and follow our advice and instruction.”

Police responded to several race-related hate crime incidents and other disorder on Thursday night.

Ms Jones said it was the fifth night of disorder that officers have dealt with.

She said incidents included a number of reports of criminal damage to properties, a car set on fire and houses attacked.

“In east Belfast, a number of bins were set on fire in Castlereagh Street, and the police were attacked by a group of masked men who threw bricks and masonry at officers in Flora Street,” she said.

“Thankfully no officer was injured and we were able to quickly and effectively deal with the situation.”

Ms Jones said she wants to reassure the public that police are “working very hard to keep everyone safe”.

She said 23 arrests have been made and 15 people charged – who remain remanded in custody.

“We also have six people in police custody at the moment who are being dealt with,” she said.

“We will be making further arrests in the coming hours and days.

“We are also investigating who is organising and orchestrating this disorder and we will bring those people to justice.

“The scenes we have seen across Belfast over the last week have been a disgrace. They have no place in our communities.

“Those who are intent on causing disorder or committing offences will be brought to justice.

“Anyone contemplating getting involved needs to understand the consequences of their actions. We will use all lawful means and tactics at our disposal to gather evidence and arrest people involved in criminality.

“From today our officers may have additional powers to stop and search or require the removal of face coverings. Our officers will have all the appropriate powers and tactics to tackle disorder and criminal behaviour.”

Ms Jones also confirmed that police are expecting to be supported by a further 120 officers from Police Scotland next week, agreed through mutual aid arrangements.

“This will give us a vital additional resilience that we need to continue to deal with this effectively,” she said.