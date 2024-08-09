Pictures released on suspects over road-block protest in Portsmouth

Photos of five people wanted in connection with protesters who attempted to block a main road in Portsmouth have been released by police.

Hampshire police say that two groups of people gathered at Kettering Close close to the end of the M275 motorway on Wednesday evening and some of the protesters attempted to block the northbound carriageway.

Police released some images of people they’d wish to speak to (Hampshire Police/PA)

A 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth who was arrested on suspicion of wilfully obstructing the highway has been bailed until November 7 while enquiries continue.

A force spokesman said: “We are releasing images of people we would like to speak to as part of our investigation into public disorder in Portsmouth on Wednesday 7 August.

“Two separate groups gathered close to Kettering Terrace in the city at around 8pm.

Some members of the public temporarily blocked the M275 (Hampshire Police/PA)

“Officers were on hand to prevent violence and disorder, however, some members of the public walked on to and temporarily blocked the M275 northbound before moving to the opposite carriageway. No-one was hurt and the groups dispersed a short time later.

“As part of our enquiries, we’re now releasing five images of people, who we believe to be adults, that we would like to speak to as our investigation progresses.”

District commander for Portsmouth, Superintendent Paul Markham said: “Clearly during this incident, a small number of people disrupted members of the public travelling into and out of Portsmouth on Wednesday evening.

“Our officers took quick and decisive action to ensure that disruption was kept to a minimum.

Police said that they will ‘take action against those who think they can break the law during disorder like this’ (Hampshire Police/PA)

“We took this action to keep our communities safe and to keep the city moving, we will continue to take this approach against anyone that commits offences at events like this.

“We are continuing to assess the current and evolving risks and issues in our communities so that we can deploy the right teams to the right place at the right time.

“Our message is clear we will take action against those who think they can break the law during disorder like this. We will not tolerate unlawful behaviour like this in the city.

“We are able to do this thanks to the continued support from our communities across the city, many of whom we know are still very worried about what is happening across the country.”