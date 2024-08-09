Lost cat embarks on eight-mile bus journey

An appeal has been launched to find the owner of a cat which embarked on an eight-mile bus ride.

The driver discovered her exploring the double-decker’s seats while parked at Bristol bus station, operator First West of England said.

It is believed the cat walked onto the X1 service in a Somerset village eight miles away.

The cat is being looked after by First West of England (First West of England/PA)

First West of England said in a statement: “We think she may have fur-gotten where she was going and boarded the bus around the Backwell area.

“Our team in Bristol have bought her food, provided water and gave her a home for the night to ensure she’s comfortable and feline well.

“She is microchipped but we’ve been unable to find her owner.

“Records show she was linked to an address not too far from the Birnbeck Pier area of Weston.”

The cat was found on Thursday, which coincided with International Cat Day being celebrated internationally.

First West of England urged people to email bristolmarketing@firstbus.co.uk if they have information about her owner.