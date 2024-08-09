King offers message of thanks to police as officers remain on alert for weekend

The King has offered his “heartfelt thanks” to the police for restoring order, after speaking to Sir Keir Starmer and police leaders following the week of unrest across the UK.

Charles and the Prime Minister held a phone call on Friday evening, Buckingham Palace said.

Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), and UK Gold Commander Ben Harrington, Chief Constable of Essex Police, held a separate joint call with the King.

“In these calls, His Majesty was updated on the current situation and expressed his heartfelt thanks to the police and emergency services for all they are doing to restore peace in those areas that have been affected by violent disorder,” a Palace spokesperson said.

The King is also said to have “shared how he had been greatly encouraged by the many examples of community spirit that had countered the aggression and criminality from a few with the compassion and resilience of the many”.

The spokesperson added: “It remains His Majesty’s hope that shared values of mutual respect and understanding will continue to strengthen and unite the nation.”

The King is understood to hope he may be able to express more direct support for communities impacted by riots, likely to be in the form of a visit.

However, this would only take place in circumstances where it did not place an extra burden on police resources.

The audiences with the King have taken place in a week where riots across the UK have slowly started to dissipate.

Sir Keir has reiterated that police should remain on “high alert” going into the weekend.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during his visit to Lambeth police headquarters in London (Toby Melville/PA)

More and more people who have taken part in the disorder have appeared in courtrooms across the UK.

Some 741 people have now been arrested, of which 302 have been charged, over rioting in parts of the country in the wake of the deaths of three young girls in Southport on July 29, the NPCC said.