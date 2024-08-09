18-year-old rioter sentenced to more than two years after attack on police van

An 18-year-old rioter who admitted to attacking a police van during unrest in Rotherham has been sentenced to two years and four months in a young offender institution.

Kenzie Roughley, from Pontefract, was filmed punching and kicking a South Yorkshire Police CCTV van during violent disorder outside a hotel housing asylum seekers on August 4.

Footage of the van being rocked from side to side, with its rooftop mast swinging alarmingly, was one of many dramatic images of Sunday’s violence outside the Holiday Inn Express, which houses more than 200 asylum seekers.

Roughley appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday after admitting to one count of violent disorder on Thursday.

Damage to the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham (Chris Furlong/PA)

The court heard how the defendant’s actions had left the PCSO inside the van fearing for his life.

An impact statement read out by prosecutor Neil Coxon said: “I suddenly felt the vehicle start to rock from side to side. I could hear banging and kicking. I feared the van may turn over, and at the same time I received a message from control (asking) me to move out and escape the crowd.

“I got into the cab. I felt the van was going turn over and I feared for my life due to the volatility of the crowd. I started the vehicle and drove away.”

CCTV footage played in court showed Roughley and a group of other rioters attacking the vehicle, which was parked just outside a nearby Aldi. At one point, the defendant could be seen trying to break into the van before it drove away.

Passers-by, including children, looked shocked and were quick to leave the area.

Moments before this incident, Roughley was filmed verbally abusing police officers as part of a wider group of rioters.

Body-worn footage played to the court showed the defendant dropping to the floor and twice attempting to pick up what appeared to be debris on the pavement.

Mr Coxon said: “The defendant goes to ground and endeavours to pick something up. It appears to be debris from the pavement. Police intervene before he tries to do it again. He then abuses several officers and says he will flick a cigarette at them.

“He then tells them he hopes they get hit by a brick and that he feels like lifting up one of their helmets and smacking them over the chin.”

Roughley, who had a number of previous youth convictions including assaulting an emergency worker and racially aggravated threatening behaviour, was also on police bail at the time of the offence, the court heard.

But Judge Jeremy Richardson KC said he had taken into account the defendant’s age and his apparent “deplorable upbringing”.

He also said he had taken into account the fact that a number of other defendants involved in the rioting would be coming before the court for more serious offences.

But, he added, it must be “made clear” that all those participating in the unrest would be “punished severely” by the courts.

Sentencing, the judge told the defendant: “You were a part of this mob of ignorant and violent individuals … the scene was volatile and you were adding to the volatility.

“The officer (in the van) was scared for his life and thought the vehicle would be turned over, which was clearly your aim.

“You have brought shame on yourself and the town in which you live. You must be punished for what you have done.”