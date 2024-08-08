‘Violent disorder quelled by show of police force and public unity’ – Met chief

Fears of violent disorder on Wednesday were quashed thanks to a “show of force from the police” and “unity from communities” who appeared at counter demonstrations, Sir Mark Rowley said.

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner’s comments came after shops were boarded up in many towns and cities over fears of further rioting after a week of violent disorder which started in Southport, Merseyside, on July 30.

In most places, planned anti-immigration protests failed to materialise, despite the threat of more than 100 planned protests, with Home Office minister Dame Diana Johnson claiming “swift justice” had acted as a deterrence.

The policing minister also warned efforts to quell the rioting were “just the start”, as more of those arrested in the disorder of the past week will appear on court on Thursday, including some likely to be jailed on live television.

Counter protesters demonstrate in Brentford, London (PA(

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Metropolitan Police chief Sir Mark said: “I’m really pleased with how it went. We put thousands of officers on the streets and I think the show of force from the police and frankly, the show of unity from communities together defeated the challenges that we’ve seen.”

He also told the BBC the Met had been carrying out “dawn raids” on Thursday morning, searching for the most violent in the Whitehall protests and violence last week”, about 70% of whom have criminal backgrounds.

“We’ve got criminal damage, violence, weapons offences, football banning orders. These are criminal thugs,” Sir Mark said.

“Any suggestion that they’re patriots, or they’ve got a cause that they’re protesting about is nonsense, and frankly, most of them are going to be charged with violent disorder and most of them are going to be going to prison for a few years.”

Home Office minister Dame Diana told Sky News she was “cautious” about saying whether or not the riots had turned a corner, adding: “It’s good that we didn’t see the level of disorder and criminality on our streets that we have in previous days, but obviously this is just the start.”

While she said there was “further intelligence of events during the next few days”, the minister suggested the police presence on the streets, and swift prosecutions, may have been a deterrent to further unrest.

“There are consequences for the criminality on our streets, and I think that swift justice that we’re seeing is also helping to make people think twice about getting involved on the streets,” she said.

Legal repercussions will come for those involved in inciting riots on social media, she later told the BBC.

On Wednesday evening, large numbers of counter-protesters gathered in areas including Walthamstow, east London, Bristol, Brighton, Liverpool and Sheffield.

According to Stand Up to Racism, an estimated 25,000 people took to the streets to make a stand – they said – against racism and violence.

This included around 8,000 in Walthamstow, 7,000 in Bristol and 2,000 in Liverpool. Similar numbers were seen in Brighton and Newcastle, the group said.

Officers were understood to be steeling themselves for more than 100 planned protests and potentially around 30 more counter-protests, with gatherings anticipated in 41 of the 43 police force areas in England and Wales.

Despite the majority of forces facing little trouble, the Metropolitan Police said about 50 people gathered in North End Road, Croydon, south London, and had “made clear their intention is to cause disruption and fuel disorder”.

The Met said: “This is not linked to protest, this appears to be pure antisocial behaviour.”

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said more than 1,000 officers were deployed in London, and the anti-racism protests in Walthamstow and Finchley passed “without major incident or disruption”.

Dozens of police officers in Aldershot, Hampshire, separated opposing groups after tempers flared on Wednesday evening.

Anti-racism protesters during a march in Birmingham (PA)

Avon and Somerset Police said officers made an arrest after a brick was thrown at a police vehicle during a “largely peaceful” protest in Bristol.

Wednesday’s counter demonstrations came as those arrested over the past week continue to appear in court this week.

Four men will be sentenced in Liverpool on Thursday after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

William Nelson Morgan, who admitted to violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon, and John O’Malley, who pleaded guilty to violent disorder, will be sentenced live on television at Liverpool Crown Court.

Adam Wharton, who pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal, and his brother Ellis Wharton, who admitted to the same charge, will both also be sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court.

Three men in Plymouth will also be sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

Demonstrators at an anti-racism protest in Walthamstow (PA)

Daniel McGuire, Michael Williams and Lucas Ormond Skeaping have each admitted a charge of violent disorder relating to protests in the Devon city on August 5.

Christopher Douglas will appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court after being charged with violent disorder and possession of class B drugs following unrest in the city on August 3.

On Wednesday, some defendants were reduced to tears as they heard they would be kept in prison before their next hearings.

Liam Ryan, 28, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, cried as he pleaded guilty to violent disorder after disturbances in Manchester city centre on Saturday.

Derek Drummond was jailed for three years at Liverpool Crown Court for violent disorder – alongside Declan Geiran and Liam James Riley who were sentenced to 30 months and 20 months in prison respectively after also admitting violent disorder following riots in Liverpool city centre.

The Stormont Executive is set to meet on Thursday to discuss the response to continuing disorder in Belfast.

Police are investigating race-related hate crimes and disorder across the city on Tuesday, following on from other disorder and violence in the past week.