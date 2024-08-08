Temperatures up to 33C expected during ‘intense’ weekend hot spell

A “short but quite intense” spell of hot weather is set to hit the UK this weekend, with temperatures forecast to reach 33C in parts of the country.

Warm air will move up from Europe on Saturday and through Sunday and Monday, before temperatures dip again on Tuesday to average levels for this time of year.

England and Wales are expected to see temperatures hit the high 20s and low 30s, with high teens and low 20s forecast for Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicky Maxey said: “The hot spell is short-lived but quite intense.”

She added: “Temperatures are due to peak on Monday and rapidly return to average on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Much of the country will be cloudy and humid on Saturday morning, with the north seeing brighter spells and light showers.

The clouds will clear up throughout the day with warmer air moving in on Saturday evening.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be the warmest days, with highs expected to reach 31C in London, 25C in Manchester, 22C in Glasgow and 21C in Belfast.

The high temperatures will see a rise in pollen count throughout the country along with high UV levels.

The Met Office recommends covering up during midday hours and wearing sunscreen.

According to Ms Maxey, it is not unusual to see short spells of warm weather and this is not considered a heatwave as temperatures need to reach above a certain threshold for three consecutive days in order to meet the criteria.