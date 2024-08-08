Police chief warns young people: Don’t ruin your lives by joining in disorder

A police chief has warned young people not to ruin their life prospects by choosing to get involved in any ongoing national disorder.

Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), said forces would try to engage with young people to help them avoid getting “drawn in” to disorder sparked by three stabbings in Southport last week.

It comes as 17 people aged 17 or under have so far been charged with offences relating to the disorder, including three younger than 16, according to figures compiled by the PA news agency.

A 15-year-old boy pleaded guilty to violent disorder in Liverpool city centre at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, after he was identified from a TikTok video.

Footage played in court showed the youth among a crowd of people becoming involved in a confrontation and taking his jacket and top off.

The Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday another 15-year-old, from Glasgow, had been charged with violent disorder and burglary and would appear at Liverpool Youth Court.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, Mr Stephens told reporters: “We’ve seen on the footage that we get back from the scene, young people, children, are on the fringes of it, and in that mob mentality can get drawn in.

“I think the youngest arrest (so far) was 11 years old. So, I think to have conversations with young people, children, teenagers over the course of the next few days is really, really important.

Young people have been involved in the disorder which has taken place across England and Northern Ireland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“Don’t get involved, don’t go near this stuff – it could change the prospects for the rest of your life.”

Mr Stephens also suggested at the briefing that police patrols would be stepped up at lower league football matches across the country in anticipation of any further disorder.

Concerns have been raised that further disorder over the weekend could severely impact the start of the new season for English Football League (EFL) supporters who are attending fixtures where flare-ups are planned.

But the NPCC chairman said the EFL had been working with police as assessments were being refreshed on a “fixture-by-fixture level”.

He said: “In reality, what will probably happen to do with some of those football fixtures is the resources will be drawn down the tiers, in order that bolster extra support.”

Mr Stephens added he felt the “community spirit” at football matches could act as a “big counterbalance” to any possible disorder.

The total number of arrests made relating to violent disorder following the Southport killings now stands at 483, while 149 charges have been brought so far, the NPCC said.

Some 20 potential gatherings and three counter-protests are planned for Thursday.