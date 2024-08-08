Ellie Aldridge secures kitesurfing Olympic title after days without GB gold

Ellie Aldridge has secured the first-ever Olympic title in kitesurfing, bringing Team GB’s gold medal total to 13 after days without top prizes.

It comes as the Duchess of Edinburgh, who has been in Paris watching various events, congratulated British Olympians and called it a “thrill” to see them compete.

Kitesurfing made its Games debut in Marseille and sees competitors fly above the water at up to 40 knots powered by huge kites.

Ellie Aldridge on her kite board during a training session in Portland harbour (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Aldridge, 27, won both races in the final series on Thursday.

After being involved in a capsize when she was seven, Aldridge, from Dorset, was sceptical of the water, but kite foiling became a source of fun for her and later a serious discipline.

Light winds in Marseille have led to numerous races delayed and cancelled, with Emma Wilson the only other sailor for Team GB who has secured a medal with her bronze in windsurfing.

Matthew Hudson-Smith said his time will come (Martin Rickett/PA)

The last gold for Great Britain came at the hands of Keely Hodgkinson when she won the women’s 800m on Monday.

Since then, it has been a string of silvers and bronze – among them Matthew Hudson-Smith’s thrilling 400m race on Wednesday evening, which saw him pipped by Quincy Hall of the US in the final stretch of the run.

Despite being “agonisingly” close to the gold, Hudson-Smith said he is proud to be up there with the “Goats” of British 400m running and vowed his “time is going to come”.

Sophie, patron of GB Hockey and the British Cycling Federation, said Team GB has “done us so proud”.

In a personally signed post on X, she said: “It has been a wonderful few days in Paris watching so many inspiring sporting moments at the #Olympics.

“Congratulations to everyone at @TeamGB. It was a thrill to see you compete – you have done us so proud.”