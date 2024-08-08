British TV and music stars to produce West End play

Idris Elba, Maya Jama and Little Simz have been announced as producers of the West End transfer of romantic stage play Shifters.

The play, billed as an “epic and universal love story about the enduring power of memory and first love”, will run for a limited nine-week season from opening night on August 21 until October 12 at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London.

Playwright Benedict Lombe will become the third black British woman to have a production put on in the West End.

The transfer from London’s Bush Theatre will see artist and actress Heather Agyepong and Supacell actor Tosin Cole reprise their roles as Des and Dre.

Playwright Lynette Linton, producer Idris Elba, and playwright Benedict Lombe (Justine Matthew/Shifters)

Luther actor Elba said: “This play is so well written by Benedict Lombe and so well performed by Heather Agyepong and Tosin Cole we feel very, very privileged to be a part of its transition into the West End.”

Meanwhile Jama, who hosts ITV reality dating show Love Island, spoke of her excitement bringing Lombe’s “beautiful play” to the West End.

“I fell in love with the play the moment I read it – I feel like I know these characters, I know their story, and it’s also really wonderful to be able to see yourself represented in art, that’s the most important part of it,” she said.

“I really hope you fall in love with these characters and their journey as much as I have.”

Mercury Prize and Brit-winning rapper Little Simz, who also starred in hit Netflix drama Top Boy, said she watched the play “on the last night of the run”.

“I was moved to tears by this play,” she said.

“Tosin and Heather spoke Benedict’s words with such conviction and truth. Their performances were exceptional.

“I’m so glad it’s showing again in the West End as this is a really important story that needs to be told.”

The play follows “young, gifted, black” characters Des and Dre who, after years apart, “come crashing back into each other’s lives, carrying new secrets and old scars”.

Little Simz, pictured at the Glastonbury Festival, is also one of the producers (Yui Mok/PA)

“With the clock counting down until Des has to leave again, memories of their teen years collide with their present and they’re forced to question if destiny has brought them back together for a reason,” the play’s website said.

Producers Eleanor Lloyd, Chuchu Nwagu and Sonia Friedman said they were “thrilled to welcome these three brilliant and unique creatives into the Shifters producing family”.

“Idris, Maya, and Simz all represent the top tier of British talent from the worlds of acting, music, fashion, broadcasting and so much more,” a statement said.

“Each of them brings something special to the table, and share our passion and excitement for seeing Bene’s beautiful play take its rightful place in the West End.”