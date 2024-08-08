Army barracks in Wales to host deep space radar programme

An army barracks in Wales is to be redeveloped to host a deep space radar initiative.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced that the Cawdor Barracks in Pembrokeshire will be the home of the Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability (Darc).

Darc will detect, track and identify objects in deep space in collaboration with radars from the UK’s allies.

The programme will see a network of ground-based radars in Australia and the US as well as the UK to provide global space monitoring, increasing the AUKUS nations’ ability to track objects in deep space up to around 36,000km away from earth.

The MoD say the capability will benefit these nations’ land, air and maritime forces, as well as protecting critical infrastructure and benefitting domestic construction and space industries.

Defence Secretary John Healey said the proposed redevelopment “secures jobs at home and defence capabilities for the future”.

Defence Secretary John Healey said the new radar programme ‘will help protect our space assets alongside our closest partners’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He said: “Space plays a crucial role in our daily lives – used by everything from our mobile phones to banking services. It is also used by UK defence to conduct vital tasks such as supporting military operations, navigating forces and gathering intelligence.

“This new radar programme will not only enhance our awareness of deep space, but also help protect our space assets alongside our closest partners.”

Cawdor Barracks has been both a Royal Air Force flying station and a Royal Navy base.

The site is currently home to 14 Signal Regiment, with the MoD in 2016 saying that the barracks would close no earlier than 2028.

The redevelopment of the site for Darc would keep the site open, with a permanent presence of up to 100 personnel to operate and maintain the radar capability.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said it is “an important project for Wales”.

She said: “By enhancing our awareness and understanding of what is happening in space, we can continue to ensure it remains safe, sustainable and accessible to all.”

The Government has committed to engagement with the local community in developing proposals for Darc, saying there will be two local public information events prior to the statutory consultation period that is required by Pembrokeshire County Council.

Members of the MoD Darc programme team will attend these events to discuss the proposals, answer any questions and hear local community views.