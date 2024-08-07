Swinney: Police in Scotland have ‘absolute focus’ in tackling unrest

John Swinney has expressed “deep concern” about unrest across the UK as he reassured the public that Scotland’s police force had “absolute focus” in tackling any tension north of the border.

The Scottish First Minister spoke to the media from Bute House in Edinburgh after he met with faith leaders across the country in a show of “solidarity”.

Mr Swinney told journalists he had “confidence” in Police Scotland’s ability to handle any potential demonstrations in the country amid reports of planned events in cities such as Glasgow.

However, police chiefs have warned against the spreading of misinformation over planned events after officers dispelled speculation about a far-right protest in Glasgow’s George Square on Wednesday.

Mr Swinney said: “I’m very concerned – as many people are in our community – about the violence that has erupted in other parts of the United Kingdom.”

Referencing reports of unrest in Scotland, he said people were “entitled to protest” but added: “What people are not entitled to do is spark prejudice and violence – that has to be tackled.”

He said Police Scotland were undertaking significant intelligence-gathering operations to identify risks of unrest.

“We can’t demonstrate at this stage if those risks will materialise, but what we can do is prepare for such risks and I am confident that Police Scotland is working with absolute focus on making sure that should any risks of that materialise, we are able to put in place the measures to provide assurance and safety for the communities in Scotland who have a right to feel safe in our society today,” he added.

The First Minister also told journalists he “understood” the perspective of his predecessor Humza Yousaf, who warned on Tuesday that he did not know if his family should remain in the UK amid safety concerns.

Mr Swinney said: “He is a father and a husband. He cares for and loves his family, and he wants them to be safe. All of us want that for our family.

“The fact that he feels so uneasy and so at risk just now, and the fact that so many other members of the Muslim community, or members of the Jewish faith, feel unsafe in the current context is a matter of deep concern.”

Mr Swinney also invited party leaders across Holyrood to display a show of “unity” in cracking down on potential racial tensions following unrest which has erupted across the UK following an attack in Southport in which three children were killed.

A car burns on Parliament Road in Middlesbrough, one of a number of English towns hit by unrest (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said Police Scotland was “hugely concerned” at events south of the border.

He said: “We understand the concern and officers right across Scotland are providing reassurance to communities across the country through enhanced patrols and direct engagement.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure any potential for violence or disorder in Scotland is identified quickly and responded to immediately.

“Policing in Scotland has strong relationships with the public and we are grateful for the ongoing support of our communities.

“We are aware of a number of potential protests, and counter protests, over the coming weeks which will be policed appropriately, but we are not going to speculate on or add publicity to individual potential events.

“I would also encourage everyone to be responsible in their use of social media and not to share speculation or inaccurate information. Please think twice about what you read, share and believe from online sources.”

He added: “Violence and disorder is not legitimate protest and anyone who engages in disorder will be dealt with swiftly and robustly.”