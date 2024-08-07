Social media moderation: How does it work and what is set to change?

The role of social media in the violence and disorder on Britain’s streets has become a key issue in recent days, with the moderation and regulation of platforms coming under scrutiny.

Here is a closer look at how content moderation currently works and what regulation of the sector could change it.

– How do social media sites moderate content currently?

All major social media platforms have community rules that they require their users to follow, but how they enforce these rules can vary depending on how their content moderation teams are set up and how they carry out that process.

Most of the biggest sites have several thousand human moderators looking at content that has been flagged to them or has been found proactively by human staff or software and AI-powered tools designed to spot harmful material.

– What are the limitations as it stands?

There are several key issues with content moderation in general, including; the size of social media makes it hard to find and remove everything harmful posted; moderators – both human and artificial – can struggle to spot nuanced or localised context and therefore sometimes mistake the harmful for the innocent; and moderation is heavily reliant on users reporting content to them – something which doesn’t always happen in online echo chambers.

Furthermore, the use of encrypted messaging on some sites means not all content is publicly visible and can be spotted and reported by other users; instead, they rely on those inside encrypted groups reporting potentially harmful content.

Crucially, a number of cuts have also been made to content moderation teams at many tech giants recently, often because of financial pressures, which have also impacted content teams’ ability to respond.

At X, formerly Twitter, Elon Musk drastically cut back the site’s moderation staff after taking over the company as part of his cost-saving measures, and as he repositioned the site as a platform that would allow more “free speech”, substantially loosening its policies around prohibited content.

The result is harmful material is able to spread on the biggest platforms, and why there have long been calls for tougher regulation to force sites to do more.

– So how realistic is it to expect all harmful content to be removed?

Under the current set-up, not very.

In many instances, social media platforms are taking action against posts inciting or encouraging the disorder.

As well as through enforcing their own rules, offences around incitement of violence are covered under the Public Order Act 1986, meaning the police as well as social media firms can take action based on any such posts.

However, the speed at which this harmful or misleading content spreads can make it difficult for platforms to get every post taken down or have its visibility restricted before it is seen by many other users.

New regulation of social media platforms – the Online Safety Act – became law in the UK last year but has not yet fully come into effect.

Once in place, it will require platforms to take “robust action” against illegal content and activity, including around offences such as inciting violence.

– So how will the Online Safety Act help?

The new laws will, for the first time, make firms legally responsible for keeping users, and in particular children, safe when they use their services.

Overseen by Ofcom, the new laws will not specifically focus on the regulator removing pieces of content itself, but it will require platforms to put in place clear and proportionate safety measures to prevent illegal and other harmful content from appearing and spreading on their sites.

Crucially, clear penalties will be in place for those who do not comply with the rules.

Ofcom will have the power to fine companies up to £18 million or 10% of their global revenue, whichever is greater – meaning potentially billions of pounds for the largest platforms.

In more severe cases, Ofcom will be able to seek a court order imposing business disruption measures, which could include forcing internet service providers to limit access to the platform in question.

And most strikingly, senior managers can be held criminally liable for failing to comply with Ofcom in some instances.

A set of penalties it hopes will compel platforms to take greater action on harmful content.