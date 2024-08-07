PM not ‘clear’ that some violence stemming from ‘sectarian gangs’ – Jenrick

Sir Keir Starmer has been accused by a Tory leadership contender of not being “as clear as he could be” that some of the disorder plaguing Britain’s streets emanated from “sectarian gangs”.

The Government has rejected claims that far-right riots over the last week have been dealt with more harshly than other recent unrest and protests.

US social media boss Elon Musk has intervened in the spat by dubbing the Prime Minister “two-tier Keir”.

Sir Keir has denied the accusations as a “non-issue” and insisted policing was carried out “without fear or favour”, while the former chief inspector of constabulary Sir Thomas Winsor said the claims were unfounded and contribute to “a perception of unfairness which is not correct”.

Conservative MP Robert Jenrick, a former immigration minister, appeared to echo Mr Musk’s comment on Wednesday.

“We mustn’t be squeamish or selective in how we call out violence,” he told Times Radio.

“I think the Prime Minister has not been as clear as he could be about the fact that, whilst the majority, the overwhelming majority of the incidents that we’ve seen have emanated either from the far right or from a range of thugs and criminals who’ve chosen to take part in these events, there are nonetheless a much smaller number of sectarian gangs who have been causing disruption, violence and intimidation.”

Mr Jenrick, who is seeking to replace Rishi Sunak at the helm of the Conservative Party, pointed to Birmingham as an example.

A counter-protest staged in the city on Monday after social media rumours of a far-right march turned violent, with a car window smashed and attempts to slash a tyre on a Sky News vehicle.

West Midlands Police said the level of policing during “sporadic incidents” of disorder had been commensurate with intelligence assessments made before hundreds of people gathered in the Bordesley Green area.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has rejected accusations of ‘two-tier policing’ as a ‘non-issue’ (James Manning/PA)

Communities minister Jim McMahon rejected accusations of two-tier policing, in particular in relation to the Birmingham incident.

Speaking of X owner Mr Musk’s intervention, he told Times Radio: “I certainly understand where the narrative comes from, because what he’s trying to do is to present a case that we treat different communities in a different way and somehow we give special treatment. That is not the case.”

Mr McMahon said his understanding of the Birmingham incident is that police made a tactical decision to “withdraw and regroup” but that any potential criminal activity is expected to be followed up.

Operational decisions are for the police, he said, “but I also want to be clear that people should not believe that because their arrest wasn’t taking place on the day that that somehow means that justice will not catch up with people”.

He also told LBC that, while there was “a lot of provocation” and “a lot of intimidation” taking place, that did not justify violence and intimidation in response.

Senior Tory Mr Jenrick accused Home Office minister Jess Phillips, the Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, of appearing to “explain away or justify intimidation against a female journalist (by) sectarian gangs on the streets of her own city in Birmingham”.

Sky News had reported that its communities correspondent, Becky Johnson, and crew were followed in their van by a knife-wielding man who attempted to slash a tyre.

Ms Phillips, the safeguarding minister, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “These people came to this location because it has been spread that racists were coming to attack them. This misinformation was spread entirely to create this content.”

Mr Jenrick said it was “wrong” that neither Sir Keir nor Home Secretary Yvette Cooper had commented on the Birmingham situation.

The Newark MP has himself come under fire from Conservative peer Baroness Sayeeda Warsi.

Commenting on a Tuesday social media video in which Mr Jenrick spoke of “sectarian gangs” in some cases “attacking white Britons”, the former Conservative Party co-chairwoman said: “Use this awful moment to reflect on your language and conduct and what impact it’s had on where the country finds itself.”

Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s first Muslim first minister, tweeted in response to Mr Jenrick’s video: “A reminder that, as a Government Minister, Robert Jenrick ordered the Home Office to paint over cartoon murals at a centre for unaccompanied children seeking asylum.

“The dehumanisation of migrants doesn’t happen in a vacuum.

“Own it, and apologise for the part you have played.”