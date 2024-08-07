Met chief says two-tier policing claims are ‘nonsense’ putting officers at risk

Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley has rejected accusations of two-tier policing as “complete nonsense”, and said those making the claims were putting officers at risk.

The Government has also dismissed suggestions that far-right riots over the last week have been dealt with more stringently than other recent unrest and protests.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who has been dubbed “two-tier Keir” by US social media boss Elon Musk, has called the accusations a “non-issue”.

The Prime Minister has also been accused by Tory leadership contender Robert Jenrick of not being “as clear as he could be” that some of the disorder emanated from “sectarian gangs”.

Violent unrest has broken out in parts of the UK after false speculation about the identity of the teenager suspected of killing three young girls in a knife attack in Southport last month.

On claims that police are treating some groups more harshly than others, Sir Mark told broadcasters: “It’s complete nonsense.

“We have commentators from either end of the political spectrum who like to throw accusations of bias at the police because we stand in the middle, we operate independently under the law without fear or favour.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has rejected accusations of ‘two-tier policing’ (James Manning/PA)

He added: “The serious voices who echo those are of more concern to me, because the risk is they legitimise it, and they legitimise the violence that the officers I’m sending on mutual aid today will face on the streets.

“They are putting them at risk by suggesting that any of those officers are going out with any intent other than to operate without fear or favour in protecting communities.”

Sir Mark declined to name individuals when asked about X-owner Mr Musk’s “two-tier” comment, which appeared to be echoed by Conservative MP Robert Jenrick.

“We mustn’t be squeamish or selective in how we call out violence,” Mr Jenrick told Times Radio.

“I think the Prime Minister has not been as clear as he could be about the fact that whilst the majority, the overwhelming majority of the incidents that we’ve seen, have emanated either from the far right or from a range of thugs and criminals who’ve chosen to take part in these events, there are nonetheless a much smaller number of sectarian gangs who have been causing disruption, violence and intimidation.”

Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick said the Prime Minister is not being ‘clear’ that some violence is stemming from ‘sectarian gangs’ (Jacob King/PA)

Mr Jenrick, who is seeking to replace Rishi Sunak at the helm of the Conservative Party, pointed to Birmingham as an example.

A counter-protest in the city on Monday, after social media rumours of a far-right march, turned violent. A car window was smashed and there were attempts to slash a tyre on a Sky News vehicle.

West Midlands Police said the level of policing during “sporadic incidents” of disorder had been commensurate with intelligence assessments made before hundreds of people gathered in the Bordesley Green area.

Communities minister Jim McMahon also rejected accusations of two-tier policing, in particular in relation to the Birmingham incident.

Mr McMahon said his understanding of what happened in the city was that police made a tactical decision to “withdraw and regroup” but that any potential criminal activity was expected to be followed up.

Speaking of billionaire Mr Musk’s intervention, he told Times Radio: “I certainly understand where the narrative comes from, because what he’s trying to do is to present a case that we treat different communities in a different way and somehow we give special treatment.

“That is not the case.”