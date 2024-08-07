Man shot in Tower Hamlets in second murder in borough in 30 hours

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot in the second murder in Tower Hamlets within 30 hours, police have said.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called by London Ambulance Service at 8.27pm on August 6 to reports of a man, in his early 30s, being shot in Weavers Fields, Wilmot Street.

Police said officers, including firearms officers, and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene near Bethnal Green tube station where, despite the effects of emergency services, the man died.

The victim has yet to be formally identified, however, detectives believe they know who he is and have informed his family who will be supported by specially trained officers, according to the force.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Acting Detective Chief Superintendent Vicky Tunstall for Tower Hamlets and Hackney, said: “Tragically, another young man has lost his life to violence and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time.

“Tackling violent crime remains our absolute focus, but we need to work together with communities to achieve this.”

She continued: “Sadly, this is the second murder in Tower Hamlets in a 30-hour period.

“I know this is extremely concerning but I would like to reassure the community that there will be an increased police presence on the borough, and I would urge anyone who has any concerns or information about this heinous crime to approach them.”

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley from the Specialist Crime Command, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have released an appeal via the major incident public portal and I would ask that people submit any phone, drone or dashcam footage of anything in the area at the relevant time.

“A crime scene will remain in place for some time and we thank the local community for their patience whilst we progress this.”

Police said on Wednesday afternoon that at this stage in the investigation, no arrests have been made and inquiries were ongoing.

Anyone with information has been asked to call police on 101, quoting reference CAD 7454/06Aug or to provide information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers.