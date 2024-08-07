Inquests into deaths of Southport stabbing victims opened and adjourned

Inquests into the deaths of the three Southport stabbing victims have been opened and adjourned, as a coroner said it was “impossible to adequately articulate the devastating, lifelong effects” of the “truly tragic events”.

Bebe King, six, Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, died after the stabbing at the Hart Space in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday July 29.

Inquests into their deaths were formally opened by senior coroner for Sefton, St Helens and Knowsley, Julie Goulding, at Bootle Town Hall in Merseyside, on Wednesday.

Adjourning the inquests to allow the criminal process to take place, the coroner said: “It is impossible to adequately articulate the devastating, lifelong effects the truly tragic events of Monday, July 29 2024 have had, and will continue to have, on the parents, families and friends of Elsie, Bebe and Alice, who cruelly lost their young lives in such horrific circumstances.

“The three young children were full of life and energy and will be missed beyond any description my woefully inadequate words may attempt to describe.

“I therefore offer my deepest condolences to Elsie’s, Bebe’s and Alice’s parents, families and friends, and those heartfelt condolences of all of my staff here at the coroner’s court.”