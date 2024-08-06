Dublin park erupts with pride as local hero Kellie Harrington wins boxing gold

A small Dublin park erupted with pride after boxing hero Kellie Harrington won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Harrington is Ireland’s most decorated female Olympian, the only Irish boxer to contest back-to-back Olympic finals, and the first Irish woman to win medals at two Olympic games.

In Diamond Park, in the heart of the city centre, there were cheers as Dubliners watched Harrington take on China’s Wenlu Yang in the women’s 60kg final.

Kellie Harrington celebrates victory over China’s Wenlu Yang (Peter Byrne/PA)

Children wore Ireland football jerseys, tied their hair up with green, white and orange ribbons, and had shamrocks painted on their faces.

Ellie May Fetherston, 12, from Blanchardstown, took up boxing after Harrington won gold in the same weight class at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

She told the PA news agency she admires Harrington’s ability to switch boxing styles during bouts.

Children crowded in front of the big screen in Diamond Park and punched the air as the boxer from nearby Portland Row weaved and jabbed in the ring at the Roland-Garros tennis stadium.

Kellie Harrington’s parents Yvonne and Christy Harrington celebrate in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Locals praised Harrington’s work in the local community, putting on sports days for young people and working as a carer.

Gillian Collins said the fighter was bringing a positive focus on the north inner city.

“When people stop her on the street she stops for a chat. She high fives all the kids, they love her,” she said.

“She’s very very down to earth.”

Patricia Byrne, from Portland Row, said Harrington is great for Dublin’s inner city.

Supporters during the medal presentation at Roland-Garros (Peter Byrne/PA)

She said a man who had travelled from Cavan to attend the watch party had asked where her family home was.

“She’s made us all proud. It brings everybody together,” she said.

“She’s real down to earth. Never changed.”

Asked about whether Portland Row would put on another big homecoming for Harrington, Ms Byrne said this one would be “better and bigger”.