British funerals increasingly ‘celebrations of life’, study finds

British funerals are increasingly becoming “celebrations of life” marked by personal touches rather than sombre and traditional services, according to a study.

Some 68% of people believe funerals should be more of a celebration than a time of reflection, up from 58% in 2019, the study by Co-op Funeralcare found.

The study, largely based on information from more than 500,000 funerals carried out by Co-op Funeralcare’s funeral directors over the last five years, highlights a trend towards more personalised services.

More than half of the funeral directors (53%) said they are seeing a move away from tradition and an increase in people wanting a unique service that reflects the deceased’s life.

Requests have ranged from from Dr Who-themed farewells and glittered coffins, to mourners dressed in football shirts.

Almost six in 10 funeral directors (57%) reported an increase in requests for services to take place outside traditional religious settings, while almost half of those surveyed (48%) said they had attended a funeral in a non-traditional setting over the last year.

Among the location requests received by Co-op Funeralcare were Hampton Court Palace, a betting shop, a castle, a farm, in woods, on a London bus, and at an angling club and a cricket pavilion.

Some 89% of funeral directors said they had arranged a service in the last five years involving mourners asked to wear their loved one’s favourite colour.

Three-quarters (75%) had received requests for pets to attend the funeral, while 62% of people surveyed said it is important that pets are able to attend their owner’s service.

Almost a third of funeral directors (31%) said they have seen people posting on social media from a funeral, while almost a fifth (18%) have seen people taking selfies.

Sentimental items placed inside a coffin over the last five years have included cigarettes and a mobile phone, bingo items and a snooker cue, funeral directors reported.

Gill Stewart, managing director at Co-op Funeralcare, said: “Since our previous report in 2019, many factors – including the pandemic – have made people think about the subject of death and funerals much more.

“With this new report, we want to encourage the nation to talk to their loved ones about their funeral wishes, whether that be putting plans in place or even discussing a favourite song choice.

“Whilst it can feel daunting, it can help make an otherwise difficult time that little bit easier if plans are known or in place for when they’re needed.”

– Opinion Matters surveyed 4,002 UK adults between May 31 and June 4.