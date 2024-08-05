Retailer Lush says workers ‘devastated’ after looting in Hull

High street retailer Lush said its staff were “devastated” after the company’s branch in Hull was targeted by looters amid a wave of rioting and violence over the weekend.

The Lush store in Hull was left with smashed front windows and products littered outside the front door after the fifth day of unrest on Saturday, one week on from the Southport stabbings.

It was one of several retailers hit over the weekend, including Hull’s Shoe Zone outlet and a Sainsbury’s Local branch in Manchester.

A spokesperson for Lush said: “We are devastated at what has happened to our beautiful shop in Hull and how our fellow retailers have also been treated.

“We are proud to be part of a multi-racial Britain and to be part of the wonderful, vibrant and diverse community of Hull.

“Our wonderful shop manager and team have worked tirelessly to get the shop ready to start trading again.

“I want to thank those that came to help with the clean-up, from contractors repairing our windows and doors, the cleaning team that worked through the night, to the community of Hull who have shared their well-wishes to our team.

“As soon as we’re ready, we’re looking forward to opening our doors so that we can once again be a welcoming and safe space for everyone.”

Meanwhile, the owner of Holiday Inn issued a brief response after anti-immigration rioters smashed windows and started fires at several of its hotels housing asylum seekers on Sunday.

Intercontinental Hotels Group, which owns Holiday Inn, said: “The safety and security of our guests and colleagues is always our priority. Any further questions should be directed to the Home Office.”

At least 10 police officers were injured, with one left unconscious, after rioters tried to storm a Holiday Inn Express hotel in Rotherham.

Hotel employees and residents, some of whom are asylum seekers, were “terrified”, but no injuries were reported, police said.

A similar incident played out at a Holiday Inn hotel in Tamworth on Sunday evening, where reports suggested asylum seekers were also being housed, in a scene which saw fires, smashed windows and missiles being thrown at officers, Staffordshire Police said.

Sainsbury’s and Shoe Zone have been approached for comment.