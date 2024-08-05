Police believe more disorder in Belfast is likely, court told

Police believe that more violence linked to planned anti-immigration protests is likely in Belfast in the coming days, a court has heard.

A judge described scenes of disorder in the city at the weekend as “absolutely disgraceful” as he refused bail to four men.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said there were racist elements to the violence and that the message had to be sent that if “you allow yourself to become involved in this you will be remanded”.

PSNI officers man road blocks in Belfast on Saturday evening (David Young/PA)

Violence flared after an an anti-immigration demonstration left Belfast City Hall on Saturday. Three police officers were injured in the disturbances.

Four men were charged and appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The first to appear was Simeon Eric McCullough, 46, of Schomberg Drive in Belfast, who was charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

The court was told the alleged offences had occurred in the Sandy Row area of Belfast on Saturday evening.

A PSNI constable told the court that the alleged offences had taken place during unrest which saw attacks on police officers and businesses belonging to members of ethnic minority communities.

He said the defendant was observed verbally attacking police.

Objecting to bail, the constable said: “Police have information that more disorder is likely in the next coming days.”

A defence lawyer said his client was not connected to any serious disorder and had gone out in the evening to walk his dog before finding himself separated from his house by lines of police officers, ending up in a confrontation and being arrested.

Judge McStay told the court: “The events at the weekend were absolutely disgraceful: a concerted and deliberate attempt to undermine public order and to then domineer the community, and there were racist elements to it.”

He said it was not alleged McCullough had participated in the worst aspects of the violence.

But the judge added: “The position is that this court cannot allow the type of behaviour that occurred on Saturday to be repeated and to be visited on other people, and the message has to be if you allow yourself to become involved in these matters for whatever reason, then you will face the consequences.

“In this case the risk of reoffending, my significant concern is it is at a very high level. It is concerted and it is directed in a racist way towards residents who are stuck in the same areas as the people who are affecting the unrest.

Riot police separate rival protesters during an anti-Islamic protest at Belfast City Hall (Peter Morrison/PA)

“The message has to be that if you allow yourself to become involved in this you will be remanded.”

Bail was refused and McCullough was remanded in custody until August 19.

Gary Creighton, 38, from Inishowen Drive in Belfast, was charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of fireworks without a licence, and riotous behaviour. He also faced a charge of disorderly behaviour.

The PSNI constable told the court that Creighton had been observed on two occasions throwing lit fireworks into a crowd of people during an anti-immigrant protest at Belfast City Hall on Saturday.

A defence lawyer said there was nothing to connect her client to more serious offending which occurred at the weekend. She said Creighton had accepted he threw a firework and was remorseful.

Judge McStay said: “Anybody who engages in this type of behaviour is going to find themselves in great difficulty in achieving bail.”

Creighton was remanded in custody until September 2.

Bernard Lavery, 34, from Farnham Street in Belfast, appeared charged with taking part in an unnotified public procession.

A PSNI detective constable told the court that Lavery had been at the front of the anti-immigration protest which left Belfast City Hall carrying an Irish tricolour flag and using mobile phones.

She said: “Police believe that he has played a significant role and was more than a spectator in that protest.

“He is also seen at a time gesturing and pointing towards hotels in the city centre.”

She added: “Police believe his role was pivotal to the disorder that then arose from those events.

PSNI officers man road blocks in Belfast following an anti-Islamic protest outside Belfast City Hall (David Young/PA)

“Police are in receipt of information that there is the potential for further disorder and we believe that poses a public risk to our communities and our businesses.”

A defence lawyer said his client had been fully co-operative with police and denied having any leadership role in the protest.

He said his client had only attended the protest after a flyer was posted through his door and had encouraged those who had engaged in disorder to desist.

Lavery was remanded in custody until September 2.

Last to appear was Michael John Coulter, 53, of York Park in Belfast who was charged with resisting police, three counts of assault on police and disorderly behaviour.

A PSNI constable said Coulter had been in the Shaftesbury Square area on Saturday night with two children when he verbally abused police, calling them “black bastards”.

The constable said he struck police with his crutch when he was approached.

A defence lawyer said his client was disabled and had nothing to do with the protest but had stopped in the area to buy a kebab following a night out.

Coulter was denied bail and was remanded in custody until September 2.