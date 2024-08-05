GP staff urged to travel in groups amid reports of attacks

There is a “zero tolerance” on racism in the NHS, a health leader has said, as it emerged that GPs and other health workers have been “targeted with abuse and violence”.

Family doctors and their teams have been urged to “remain vigilant, particularly when travelling to and from work”, after reports of attacks on healthcare workers.

The Royal College of GPs (RCGP) highlighted “horrific and unacceptable” abuse and violence towards healthcare workers, “especially those from ethnic minorities”.

The College urged staff to travel in groups “where possible” and to try to avoid areas where there is known unrest.

The head of the NHS has condemned the “deplorable thuggery” seen in some towns and cities in England in the aftermath of the Southport stabbings.

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, said the disorder has left many NHS workers feeling “afraid and unwelcome”.

RCGP chairwoman Professor Kamila Hawthorne said: “We have been shocked and appalled by the civil unrest, criminality and racist attacks we have seen across the UK in recent days.

“We’re particularly concerned to hear reports of GPs, members of their teams and other healthcare professionals, especially those from ethnic minorities, being targeted with abuse and violence. This is horrific and completely unacceptable.

“Healthcare professionals dedicate their lives to caring for people in need. They deserve to be able to do their jobs without fear of being attacked or abused and both staff and patients deserve to be able to travel to and from surgeries safely.

“We advise GPs and their team members to remain vigilant, particularly when travelling to and from work. Where possible and appropriate, travel in groups, avoid known areas of unrest, and keep your mobile phones charged and accessible.

“We urge all healthcare professionals to report any incidents of abuse or violence to the appropriate authorities immediately.”

Meanwhile, in a message to staff, Ms Pritchard said: “The deplorable violence, intimidation and thuggery we have seen, and particularly the arson attack on the hotel in Rotherham housing asylum seekers, can and should be lent no justification.

“It is fundamentally wrong, fundamentally un-British, and a source of deep shame.”

Ms Pritchard praised the professionalism of NHS staff and other emergency services who are “dealing with the consequences” of the disorder, adding: “It is they, not those rioting, and not those inciting and justifying violence from afar, who best represent our country and British values, the values that led to the creation of the NHS and have sustained it since.

“There are other things that have sustained the NHS, too. One of them is stoicism, that great British trait of carrying on through adversity.

“Another, importantly, is migration, people coming from across the globe to become vital colleagues, with almost 200 nationalities represented in the NHS workforce today.

“So carrying on, and doing what needs to be done for the patients who need us, is what the NHS will do. It’s what our colleagues in the North West did after the attack in Southport.

“It’s what others have done and are doing now due to the riots, treating victims and perpetrators alike.

“But we shouldn’t let dedication to duty disguise the fact that for many NHS workers, seeing this flare-up of racism will leave them feeling afraid and unwelcome.

“To those colleagues, my message is simple: you are welcome, you are a valued member of our community and that community should look after you.”

To NHS leaders she added: “Show in your actions that when we say we have zero tolerance of racism towards our patients or colleagues, in whatever form it takes, we really mean it, even when it is difficult or uncomfortable.”

Professor Nicola Ranger, general secretary and chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing, said: “Migrant nursing staff are precious members of our communities, hardwired into the very DNA of our health and care services – we ask government to ensure that anybody targeting them pays a very heavy price.

“Whether in their first months working here, or after decades working in our health system, our international colleagues are welcome, valued and owed a debt of gratitude.

“These scenes around the country are nothing short of despicable racism – they have no place in our society and we join fully in the condemnation of them.

“Employers have a duty of care to keep their staff safe at work. That includes those working in hospitals, but also those delivering care alone in community settings.

“Health leaders need to act urgently to reassure staff, review risk assessments and implement any measures necessary to keep workers safe.”

Ms Pritchard also paid tribute to the NHS workers who helped respond to the knife attack in Southport which left three girls dead.

She said that colleagues involved will “get any support that they need”.