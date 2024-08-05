‘Full scale of emotion’ for Kimberley Woods’s partner after her second bronze

Kimberley Woods’s partner has said he felt the “full scale of emotion” as the kayaker won her second bronze medal of the Paris Olympics despite what initially appeared to be a fourth-place finish.

A mistake Woods made in the women’s kayak cross final allowed all three of her opponents to surge past her, and only the disqualification of Germany’s Elena Lilik allowed the Briton to add to the bronze she had claimed in the women’s kayak single earlier in the Games.

Minutes later, Team GB’s Joe Clarke claimed silver in the men’s kayak cross.

Joe Clarke claimed silver in the men’s kayak cross (John Walton/PA)

Woods’s partner, Elliott Woodman, told the PA news agency that he is “absolutely over the moon”.

The firefighter said: “She’s worked so hard for it and the hard work is just finally paying off.

“It’s gutting, I know she was fighting for that win, but coming away with two bronze medals, it can’t get any better.

“She’s gone out in two categories and come back with two medals. It’s amazing.”

Of the moment she was confirmed bronze, Mr Woodman said: “We were so unsure because she came in fourth across the line.

Katy Marchant, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane will be aiming for a medal in the women’s team sprint (David Davies/PA)

“It was only due to a fault, a penalty off the other athlete, that then put her into bronze.

“It was almost like a little bit of disappointment for her, gutted for her, and then immediate excitement. It was just incredible.”

“Full scale of emotion,” he added.

Mr Woodman joked that it was “horrible” watching the race.

“We always love the sport,” he said. “It’s great fun to watch, but so nerve wracking.

“We were on the edge of our seats, but it’s so exciting so we were just screaming, screaming our lungs out for her.”

Keely Hodgkinson finished fastest of all semi-finalists in the women’s 800m (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mr Woodman managed to see Woods quickly as she came across the course, getting over the railing to give her a hug, and told PA she was “so happy” to get the bronze.

Kayak cross made its debut on the Olympics programme on Monday and involves four competitors crashing down the white-water course together, with requirements to pass through gates and perform an Eskimo roll.

Away from the Nautical Stadium at Vaires-sur-Marne, the track cycling programme has begun in the velodrome, with a gold medal potentially up for grabs later on Monday for Team GB’s women’s team sprint trio of Emma Finucane, Katy Marchant and Sophie Capewell.

In athletics, British gold medal favourite Keely Hodgkinson will also compete in the women’s 800m final in the evening, after finishing fastest of all the semi-finalists at the Stade de France.