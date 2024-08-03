What the papers say – August 3

The knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on Monday which left three girls dead sparked violent disorder in some cities and towns in England, with the story dominating Saturday’s front pages.

The Times and The Guardian splash on the dozens of protests planned for this weekend in the wake of the Southport stabbings.

The Daily Express runs with the headline: “Britain Cannot Let Rioting Thugs Win.”

The UK needs to “start again” on integration, Kemi Badenoch has said amid further violent unrest on Britain’s streets, with the story making the front page of The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Mail reports on the teen accused of the Southport stabbings, Axel Rudakubana, and his time as the face of the BBC’s Children In Need fundraising campaign.

The teenager at the centre of allegations Huw Edwards paid for sexual photos said he felt “groomed”, the Daily Mirror reports.

The i Weekend opts for a headline on the “thousands of ‘affordable’ homes” that are empty, despite Britain’s current housing crisis.

The Financial Times reports that the Nasdaq has fallen into correction as traders bet the US Federal Reserve will have to cut rates faster.

Lastly, the Daily Star splashes with the headline: “Learn to love a maggot!”