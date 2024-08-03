Premier League football fans urged by major bank to watch out for ticket scams

Football fans are being warned by a major bank to watch out for ticket scams, after it recorded a jump in cases.

With the new Premier League season starting soon, Lloyds Bank said customer analysis indicates the number of people reporting being scammed when buying football tickets rose by about a third (32%) during the 2023/24 season, compared with the previous season.

Last season people lost £177 on average, with some fans losing more than £1,000.

Those aged between 25 and 34 were most likely to fall victim to a football ticket scam last year, accounting for 29% of all cases, followed closely by 18 to 24-year-olds (27%).

Lloyds’ customer analysis indicates supporters of Arsenal and Liverpool fell victim most often last season, but the bank said that fans of all major clubs are at risk.

Scams often start with criminals creating fake posts on social media or online marketplaces to advertise tickets that do not exist.

Often they will include pictures of real tickets to convince the buyer that they are genuine.

The victim is then tricked into making a payment, usually by bank transfer.

Once the money has been transferred, the fraudster simply disappears, and the victim receives nothing in return.

Lloyds said those looking for tickets should always go to a trusted source and those wanting to buy match tickets should look to purchase them directly from the clubs.

The clubs will also provide details of any authorised ticket partners on their official website, which may include legitimate ways for tickets to be resold by individuals.

Unrealistically low prices are one way fraudsters lure victims in – but if demand for tickets is high, they can charge more to trick desperate buyers.

Fraudsters will target any major event where demand for tickets is likely to exceed supply, Lloyds said.

Earlier this year, Lloyds Bank estimated that fans of Taylor Swift had lost more than £1 million to ticket scammers ahead of her UK tour.

Liz Ziegler, fraud prevention director, Lloyds Bank, said: “Passions run high when supporting your favourite football team, and missing out on the big match after falling victim to a ticket scam can be devastating.

“There are some simple tactics every fan needs to know. Always stick to official channels as your first line of defence, and avoid deals which look too good to be true.

“Most scams kick off on social media, where impostors create fake profiles to sell non-existent tickets.”

Lloyds’ figures were based on analysis of relevant purchase scams reported by Lloyds Banking Group customers between July 2023 and May 2024, compared with the equivalent period the previous season between July 2022 and May 2023.

Lisa Webb, Which? consumer law expert, said: “Scammers are always on the lookout for new opportunities to part people from their hard-earned cash and, unfortunately, tickets to sought-after football matches are no exception.

“It’s always best to buy tickets directly from the club or one of its authorised ticket partners rather than on social media. If you or a loved one do fall victim to a scam and you made a bank transfer then contact your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud or Police Scotland.

“Most major banks are signed up to a voluntary reimbursement code and so should consider reimbursing customers who have been targeted by scammers. Victims may need to take their case to the Financial Ombudsman Service if their bank initially rejects their claim.”