‘Wonderful’ moment as zoo welcomes arrival of first cheetah for 24 years

A zookeeper has described as “wonderful” the arrival of the first cheetah at Edinburgh Zoo for nearly a quarter of a century.

Five-year-old Cleo arrived at the zoo from Fota Wildlife Park in Ireland on Thursday, and she is currently settling into her new home in the capital.

Visitors have to wait for their first glimpse of the fast-moving feline though.

Keepers at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) are giving Cleo a chance to get used to her new surroundings, but they hope visitors will be able to see her soon.

It is the first time for 24 years the zoo has been home to the large cat, which is classified as vulnerable in the wild, and they are hoping to get another cheetah to keep her company soon.

Alison Maclean, carnivore team leader at Edinburgh Zoo, said: “Welcoming cheetahs back to the zoo after 24 years is wonderful.

“The species is vulnerable to extinction in the wild and we are hopeful we can bring in another cheetah soon to live with Cleo.”

Cleo is currently getting used to her new surroundings in the Scottish capital (RZSS/PA)

In celebration of Cleo’s arrival the RZSS has announced a fundraising prize draw campaign, with one winner being given the chance to meet Cleo up close, as well as being able to feed a choice of other animals at the zoo.

Ms Maclean explained: “Every entry into our prize draw helps our charity create a world where nature is protected, valued and loved, and offers a fantastic personalised opportunity to experience the zoo and our animals.”

To enter the competition visit crowdfunder.co.uk/p/cheetah-and-friends-prize.