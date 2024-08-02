There is ‘something about Skibbereen’, says coach as club rowers retain gold

There is “something about Skibbereen”, one of the rowing club’s coaches declared as Team Ireland’s Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy won gold.

The pair defended their Olympic title in the men’s lightweight double sculls with an impressive performance at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

The victory also made O’Donovan the first Irish athlete to win a medal in three successive Olympics.

McCarthy and O’Donovan crossed the finish line in six minutes and 10.99 seconds, more than two seconds clear of silver medallists Italy, with Greece taking bronze.

O’Donovan won Ireland’s first ever Olympic rowing medal with his brother Gary in Rio 2016, and went on to win gold with McCarthy at the delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan celebrate winning gold in the lightweight men’s double sculls (John Walton/PA)

Hundreds of supporters packed Skibbereen Town Hall on Friday to watch them row to success.

Sharon Murphy, a coach at Skibbereen Rowing Club, said the pair, who are members of the Co Cork club, were “brilliant”.

She told the PA news agency: “I won’t say I’m speechless because I’m never speechless, but it was so exciting, not unexpected, but the fingers have to be crossed anyway.

“The girls (Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh) were brilliant. They rode their hearts out today. The boys were determined.

“(O’Donovan) was playing the underdog, but I think they knew in their own hearts where they were going. So it was executed to plan and expertly done.

“I would imagine they had a plan, and they knew what they wanted to do and they knew what they had to do, so they went out and did it. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, and today it did.”

McCarthy and O’Donovan retained the Olympic title they won at the last Games (John Walton

Ms Murphy said the atmosphere in the town hall was “unbelievable”.

She added: “There was a lot of music in the build-up, there were interviews and people cheering.

“The atmosphere with electric. You never know what’s going to happen until it happens so of course everybody’s on the edge of their seats.

“Beforehand, everybody was into it, but they were reserved and sitting there and waiting and anticipating and then after, it was just wild. The place went wild. It was fantastic.”

Asked about the rowing success of Ireland and the Co Cork club, she added: “I’d say rowing was just a natural thing for us (Irish).

“We have an incredible river, we are a nation of rowers, from rowing in and out of the islands.

“In Skibbereen, the tradition of rowing is sand boats, and islanders, fishermen, lobstermen. It was all done by rowing in the past.

“But there’s something about Skibbereen. Ireland as a country came into this Olympics with 38 medals, and now four of them are from one club.”

Skibbereen councillor and Cork County Mayor Joe Carroll, also attended the town hall to watch history being made.

He said the atmosphere was “electric”, with the hall packed to capacity.

“The two boys were fantastic to watch,” he added.

“The rowing club is going from strength to strength.

“People say there is something in the water but I think the people here are special. The people at the club are so involved and committed to what they do and anybody can be so inspired to do something great.

“Their aspirations have been amazing and the club never got funding as same as others in Dublin.

“We now have four gold medals and silver.

Taoiseach Simon Harris posted on social media site X: “Gold!!! Sensational stuff from O’Donovan and McCarthy.

“That was strategically brilliant from the champions!

“Congratulations Paul on your triple games history and two in a row for Fintan isn’t too shabby either.

“Viva Team Ireland! Major celebration in Skibbereen en-Seine!”

Tanaiste Micheal Martin wrote on X: “Olympic champions again! Incredible gold by Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy.

“What a race by two of our greatest ever athletes.

“Immensely proud day for Ireland and Skibbereen.”