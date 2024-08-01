Uber expands partnership with GMB union

Delivery giant Uber has expanded its partnership with the GMB union, it has been announced.

Uber Eats will partner with the GMB, with couriers across the UK able to be represented by the union.

The GMB said the partnership builds on the “landmark” agreement between the union and Uber, signed in 2021.

GMB representatives and Uber Eats leaders will meet quarterly to discuss issues affecting couriers.

Andy Prendergast, GMB national secretary, said: “This deal between GMB and Uber Eats is good news for couriers. We will now be fully engaged on improving their pay and conditions and making work better.”

Matthew Price, Uber Eats UK general manager, said: “Uber Eats is delighted to build our partnership with GMB that first began in 2021.

“We strongly believe that couriers should have flexibility, protections and benefits when they earn with us.

“Today’s partnership agreement will mean that together we can continue to raise the standard of flexible work for couriers across the UK.”