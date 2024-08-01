Heavy downpours batter the UK as temperatures soar to 30C

Heavy downpours have battered the UK as almost a month’s worth of rain fell in an hour in Greater London, the Met Office said.

A yellow warning for thunderstorms was issued by the forecaster that covered the majority of the UK on Thursday as temperatures soared to highs of 30C.

Drivers faced road closures and there were disruptions to public transport, power cuts and flooding.

By 8pm on Thursday, New Addington in Greater London had seen the heaviest downpour of the day with 53mm of rain in an hour, according to Met Office data.

Average total rainfall for the month of August in the same area is 56mm, the forecaster said.

Just under 40 miles away, a video on social media showed a group of people pushing a car that had become stuck in flood water in Guildford, Surrey.

Benson Lock in Oxfordshire recorded 30mm of rainfall in an hour while Wisley, Surrey, enjoyed the highest temperature of the day of 30.2C.

By Thursday evening, 26 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, had been issued by the Environment Agency – 11 of which were in Greater London.

One flood warning, meaning flooding is expected, was issued for Kidbrooke Stream at Forest Row in East Sussex.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said: “There’s been very humid air which is why it’s felt so close and muggy as well.

“The same air has been over northern France for the last day or two as well – so those heavy thundery showers that they had during the triathlon yesterday morning.

“So basically, we’ve been getting the same sort of weather as the Olympics have.”

Friday will be “mostly dry” with highs of up to 29C in south-east England, he added.

“It will be another very warm, very muggy feeling day and that’s what helps keep a few of those showers going – but it’s not until Saturday where things will feel much fresher across the board.”