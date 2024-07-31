Southport rioters will feel ‘full force of the law’, says Starmer

Violence against police in Southport after three girls were killed in a knife attack has been condemned, as Sir Keir Starmer said rioters would “feel the full force of the law”.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were all fatally stabbed at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in the Merseyside seaside town on Monday.

Eight other children suffered stab wounds and five are in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were also critically injured, police said.

The Prime Minister said rioters in Southport on Tuesday evening had “hijacked” a vigil for victims and would “feel the full force of the law”.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Sir Keir said: “The people of Southport are reeling after the horror inflicted on them yesterday.

“They deserve our support and our respect. Those who have hijacked the vigil for the victims with violence and thuggery have insulted the community as it grieves.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper described the rioting outside a mosque in Southport as “violent attacks from thugs on the streets”, which she branded “appalling”.

Ms Cooper told broadcasters that she saw a community “coming together” during her visit to Southport on Tuesday, and thanked police for their “heroism”.

Ms Cooper added: “That is why it is so appalling to now see those same police facing violent attacks from thugs on the streets who have no respect for a grieving community.

“It is a total disgrace. Frankly, this is a time when everyone should be showing respect for a community and for the police.”

Trouble flares during a protest in Southport, after three children died in a stabbing during a Taylor Swift event at a dance school (Richard McCarthy/PA)

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said officers had faced violence from “thugs”, while Southport MP Patrick Hurley said it was “distressing” to see “people from outside our Southport community attacking our police and local people”.

Hundreds of people took part in a peaceful vigil for the stabbing victims on Tuesday evening outside Southport’s Atkinson arts venue, with many in tears as they laid flowers and cards of remembrance.

The vigil was followed by a separate protest outside a local mosque as demonstrators chanted far-right slogans and clashed with police in St Luke’s Road.

Merseyside Police said “a large group of people – believed to be supporters of the English Defence League” – began to throw items towards the mosque at around 7.45pm.

Officers put on helmets and riot gear after stones and bottles were launched at them and police vehicles were damaged and set on fire.

Merseyside Police said a number of officers were injured during the disturbances, including one who suffered a suspected broken nose.

In a post on social media, the force said that shops had been “broken into and looted”, adding that “those responsible will be brought to justice”.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder following the incident at the dance studio in Hart Street.

Violence at the Southport protest, which saw a police van set alight (Richard McCarthy/PA)

Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss of Merseyside Police said it was “sickening” to see the disorder “happening within a community that has been devastated by the tragic loss of three young lives”.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Assistant Chief Constable Goss added: “The actions in Southport tonight will involve many people who do not live in the Merseyside area or care about the people of Merseyside.

“There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets.

“We have already said that the person arrested was born in the UK and speculation helps nobody at this time.”

Merseyside Police said the suspect, who was born in Cardiff, is from the village of Banks, just outside Southport, and a road in the area was cordoned off by detectives on Monday afternoon.

Police have said that, although the motive for the attack is unclear, it is not believed to be terror-related.

Members of the public take part in a vigil near to the scene of the attack in Hart Street, Southport (James Speakman/PA)

A 32-year-old man from Standish was arrested on suspicion of possession of a flick knife in Eastbank Street near where the vigil took place on Tuesday evening.

The man was taken into custody and there were no reports that anyone was injured during the incident, Merseyside Police said.