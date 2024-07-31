Matt Richards’ father hails ‘very special’ Team GB 4x200m relay quartet

Swimmer Matt Richards’ father says he was “belting out God Save the King” poolside after his son’s freestyle relay team retained their men’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay Olympic title.

Richards and teammates James Guy, Tom Dean and Duncan Scott teamed up again on Tuesday to defend the gold medal the same group won in Tokyo.

Great Britain’s Matthew Richards walks out before the Men’s 100m Freestyle semi-final (PA)

The quartet stood atop the podium after edging out the United States by 1.35 seconds.

Simon Richards, who decorated his house in anticipation of the 2024 Olympics, was in Paris watching his son’s gold medal finish, which marked the first time in history a swimming team defended an Olympic relay title with the same quartet.

“Never in Olympic history have four individuals ever retained Olympic gold in a swimming relay,” he said.

“Countries have done it, but never the same four swimmers. It’s incredible that our son has done that with his friends.”

Mr Richards said he was proud of his son’s team, labelling them a “very special group of young men”.

“It’s absolutely amazing and such a privilege to be in the arena to watch,” he said.

“Matt and Duncan and James and Tom have achieved history tonight.”

Matt Richards (right), with father Simon, mother Amanda and fiancee Emily (Family handout/PA)

Matt Richards had come within two-hundredths of a second of winning the individual event, settling instead for silver, as did Adam Peaty, who lost by an identical margin in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke.

But there was no need for a photo finish on Tuesday evening as, while Team GB led by just half a second after the final exchange, Scott swam the fastest leg of the race to ultimately secure victory.

“It’s a privilege and an honour to be a part of that team with those four boys,” Matt Richards said.

“We are the first team in history in any relay event at the Olympics to defend the title with the same four people and that’s pretty special. Who knows about the other boys but let’s go for the three-peat.”