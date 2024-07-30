Southport knife attack: What we know

A nine-year-old girl has become the third child to die after a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were all fatally stabbed in the incident in Southport on Monday.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder following the incident at the dance studio in Hart Street.

Eight other children suffered stab wounds and five are in critical condition, alongside two adults who were critically injured, police said.

Here is what we know so far:

– What happened?

Police were called to reports of a stabbing at 11.47am on Monday morning at an address in Southport.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said officers found multiple people, many of whom were children, had been subjected to a “ferocious attack” and had suffered serious injuries.

She added the adults who were injured were “bravely trying” to protect the children who were being attacked.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy speaking to the media (James Speakman/PA)

It is understood the children were attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school when the offender, armed with a knife, walked into the premises and started to attack children inside.

One witness told the PA news agency that he called the police to an address behind The Hart Space studios, where a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class for children in school years two to six, aged between six and 11, was taking place.

People in the area at the time said the alleged knifeman arrived at the studio in a taxi and got out without paying.

One person told the Daily Telegraph the attacker had a black hooded top and was wearing a face mask.

The witness said the suspect then walked into the studio through a front door that was unlocked for fire safety reasons.

The fully booked club for children, which was advertised as a dance and yoga workshop as well as bracelet-making, quickly became something “like a horror movie”, witnesses to the stabbings said.

Others described hearing “screaming” and seeing bleeding children running from the scene.

Police officers near the scene in Hart Street, Southport, (James Speakman/PA)

A large police cordon was put up around the building in Hart Road, with police officers guarding either end.

Officers and vehicles could be seen from a distance inside the cordon, including scenes-of-crime officers in white boiler suits.

Ms Kennedy said the motivation for the attack is “unclear” but it is currently not being treated as terror-related.

– Where and when did it happen?

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Hart Street, Southport, at around 11.47am on Monday.

Southport is in the north-west, around 10 miles north of Liverpool.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said victims were taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby hospital.

Alder Hey declared a major incident and asked parents not to bring their children to the emergency department unless it was urgent.

Emergency services near the scene (James Speakman/PA)

– What do we know about the attacker?

Merseyside Police confirmed that armed police had “detained a male and seized a knife” following the incident.

The force later said a 17-year-old boy from Banks, a Lancashire village to the north of Southport, who was born in Cardiff, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

He will be questioned about the incident, and police said they are working to establish the motive for the attack.

Police confirmed that the incident is not currently being treated as terror-related and said no one else is being sought in connection with it.

Officers added that a name shared on social media in connection with the suspect is “incorrect”, adding: “We would urge people not to speculate on details of the incident while the investigation is ongoing.”

Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar (Family handouts/Merseyside Police)

– What do we know about the victims?

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were all fatally stabbed in the incident in Southport on Monday.

Eight other children suffered stab wounds and five are in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were critically injured, police said.

In a statement, Bebe’s family said: “No words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe.”

The family of Alice also paid tribute to their “princess”.

They said: “Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our Princess, like we said before to you, you’re always our princess and no one would change that. Love from Your Hero Daddy and Mummy.”

Tributes have been paid on social media to the bravery of dance and yoga teacher Leanne Lucas after she was attacked in the incident.

Ms Lucas was named as an organiser of the event run by Southport-based business Enlighten in a post on Facebook.

North West Ambulance Service Cheshire and Merseyside head of service Dave Kitchin told a press conference that 11 casualties were treated at what he described as a “devastating scene”.

All the casualties are being treated in hospital, including children’s hospitals in Liverpool and Manchester.

– What has been said?

The King said he and the Queen had been “profoundly shocked” to hear of the “utterly horrific incident in Southport today”.

Charles added: “We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales said: “As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through.

“We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack.

“Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most.”

Members of the public have left floral tributes at the scene in memory of the victims (James Speakman/PA)

Following the press conference, the Prime Minister offered his condolences to the victims of the attack in Southport, and their families and friends, saying “the whole country is deeply shocked”.

US singer Taylor Swift said she is “completely in shock” after the “horror” of the knife attack.

Fans of the popstar had raised more than £103,000 by Tuesday afternoon via their Swifties for Southport online fundraiser.

In a statement released on social media on Tuesday, Swift said: “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock.

“The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and the first responders.

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Patrick Hurley, the Labour MP for Southport look at tributes near the scene in Hart Street, Southport, where three children died in a “ferocious” knife attack (James Speakman/PA)

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has paid tribute to the “great bravery” of the emergency services who responded to the stabbing in Hart Street and the “loved ones that have been lost”.

Speaking to reporters in Southport, Ms Cooper said: “I think it’s just unimaginable what has happened – this devastating horrific attack – and I think all of our thoughts will be with the families who have been affected, loved ones that have been lost and the children that have been injured and it’s really important that they get all the support that they need.

“I have been meeting with some of the first responders, the emergency services, police, fire service and paramedics who were there yesterday and who had to respond with great bravery to make sure that more lives were not lost and I thank them for the work that they did.

“There is also a serious criminal investigation underway now.

“Everyone’s thoughts will be with those injured children and just praying for them.”

MP for Southport Patrick Hurley posted a statement on X: “My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and families of the horrific attack on Hart Street today.

“I am deeply saddened by the news that two children have been fatally injured.

“I hope for the swift and full recovery of all the other victims of this senseless attack and I thank the staff at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Southport and Formby Hospital, and Aintree University Hospital for their care for those affected.”

Sefton Council said it was supporting a vigil for the victims, which will be held outside the Atkinson Arts venue on Lord Street at 6pm.