Six arrested after violence and disorder in Southend

Six people have been arrested and weapons have been seized after disorder on Southend seafront on Tuesday night.

Essex Police said they put a section 60 dispersal order in place, which gives officers powers to exercise stop and searches, after reports of violence at around 7pm.

It comes after a video shared on social media appeared to show at least four people dressed in black brandishing large knives near the Adventure Island theme park.

Section 60 powers allow a constable in uniform to stop and search any pedestrian or anything carried by them, any vehicle, its driver and passengers, for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments.

The force said the order covered Marine Parade, Pier Hill, High Street, Western Esplanade and both the city’s train stations and will remain in place until 8pm on Wednesday.

Chief Superintendent Morgan Cronin said: “We have a zero-tolerance approach to violence, disorder and carrying weapons in Essex.

“We have a large number of officers in the city centre, who have already seized a number of weapons and made quick arrests following these incidents.

“Our officers are working closely with our local partners and businesses to make sure they are safe and supported. We want to make sure our communities are safe and we will use all the appropriate powers at our disposal to do so.

“Our officers have responded to these incidents reported by members of the public this evening, and the information they provided is invaluable.

“I would also like to thank the vast law-abiding majority of the public for their co-operation today.

“But we know there are other witnesses to these incidents who may have important details to share.

“We will have a visible presence in Southend this evening and tomorrow – if you know something, please speak to one of our officers or contact us to help.”

Anyone with information should contact Essex Police quoting incident number 1094 of Tuesday 30 July.