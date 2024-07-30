Rapid review of environmental plans aim to ‘save nature’ – minister

The Environment Secretary has pledged to “turn the tide and save nature” as he announced a rapid review of improvement plans.

Steve Reed said a review of the environmental improvement plan (EIP) would be completed by the end of the year as part of efforts to deliver legally binding targets.

He said the Government would develop a statutory plan to meet each of the Environment Act targets – which include halting the decline in species by 2030, cleaning up water bodies and cutting air pollution.

He warned that “nature is dying” and England’s “precious landscapes are in decline”, as an annual report showed mixed progress towards goals in the EIP, including deterioration in some measures for helping wildlife, using resources from nature sustainably and delivering clean air.

The EIP was published by the previous government in 2023 to deliver its goals to boost nature and the environment, including protecting and restoring habitats, cleaning up water and air, boosting recycling and improving flood defences.

But earlier this year, the Office for Environmental Protection watchdog warned the government remained “largely off-track” to meet legally binding green targets and the goals of the EIP .

It warned the government had not been clear enough on how its ambitions will be delivered, and must speed and scale up its efforts.

The annual progress report into EIP, published on Tuesday, showed improvements across the 10 goals but also highlighted there had been a deterioration in some areas in six of the goals and areas of little or no change in five.

Mr Reed said: “Britain is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world. Our animal species face extinction. Our precious landscapes are in decline.

“Our rivers, lakes and seas are awash with sewage and pollution. Air pollution continues to plague our towns and cities.

“Nature underpins everything – the economy, food, health and society – but we stand at a moment in history when nature needs us to defend it.

“That is why today we begin to chart a new course. Working with civil society, business and local government, we will develop an ambitious programme to turn the tide and save nature,” he said.

Officials also warned that species have declined since the 1970s, with 16% in Great Britain threatened with extinction, while beach litter remains abundant on UK coastlines.

The state of England’s rivers, lakes and streams – affected by agricultural pollution and sewage from water treatment works and outflows – has prompted rising public anger and was a key issue in the general election.

Since Labour took power, Mr Reed has set out five priorities for the next Parliament to clean up rivers, lakes and seas, create a road map to move Britain to a zero-waste economy, boost food security, ensure nature’s recovery and protect communities from the dangers of flooding.

Environmental think tank Green Alliance welcomed the review, warning the UK was one of the most-nature depleted countries and the levels of pollution in the nation’s waters “are at crisis point”.

Ruth Chambers, senior fellow at Green Alliance, said: “We need urgent action to help our environment recover: reviewing the Government’s plan to ensure it is fit for purpose is a good place to start.

“The previous government failed to consult on the first environmental improvement plan, which meant policies and proposals weren’t tested and improved before they emerged.

“The new administration has an opportunity to properly engage with the people who’d be affected and can help turn around the decline, but that mustn’t stand in the way of completing the review by the end of the year.”