Met Office issues yellow warning of thunderstorms as temperatures set to top 30C

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across London and the South East as much of England and Wales is expected to see temperatures top 30C on Tuesday.

The warning advises of the chances of “isolated flooding and disruption” for the South East between 12pm and 11.59pm on Wednesday.

It states that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, with a “small chance” that some communities could be cut off by flooded roads.

It also warns of a “slight chance” of power cuts for homes and businesses.

The advisory adds: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”

A similar warning of thunderstorms and disruption has also been issued for an area stretching from the South East up to Manchester and Newcastle-Upon-Tyne for between 12pm and 11.59pm on Thursday.

The threat of thunderstorms comes after the heat is expected to peak in southern England and Wales on Tuesday.

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “The warm or even hot weather is continuing for many, with some places in England and Wales likely to meet heatwave criteria in the coming days.

“Temperatures are likely to peak at around 32C in south-east England on Tuesday and Wednesday, with much of the UK experiencing dry, fine and warm conditions in the first half of the week.

“There is a chance of some thundery outbreaks for some in the South and East from later on Wednesday, which will be the first signs of the UK’s transition to a more unsettled regime, with warnings issued to highlight potential impacts.”

People enjoy the hot weather on Hunstanton beach in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued yellow heat health warnings for all areas of England, except the North East and North West, until Friday.

It warned that expected hot weather may have “significant impacts” on the health and social care sector across the South East and London, with minor effects elsewhere.

The Met Office said a warm snap is considered a heatwave if a location records at least three consecutive days with maximum temperatures exceeding a designated value – 25C for most of the UK, rising to 28C in London and its surrounding area, where temperatures are typically higher.

The hottest day of the year so far saw a temperature of 31.9C recorded at St James’s Park in central London on July 19.